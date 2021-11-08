Can You Go To Marie Callender's On Thanksgiving?

There are some people who take great pleasure in making their annual Thanksgiving meal. Homemade biscuits and gravy, pies with perfect lattice work on the top, and sides to somehow stuff into an already-overcrowded oven are just part of the holiday celebration. But then there’s the rest of us, who would much rather order some form of takeout than tackle cooking a large turkey. So whether you burn your bird or just want to sit down to a meal that you didn’t have to make, you’ll need to know Marie Callender’s Thanksgiving hours.

When you cruise down the aisles of your supermarket, you’ve most likely come across Marie Callender’s meals. The brand is known for classic comfort foods (think meat loaf and gravy, steak and roasted potatoes, or country fried chicken and gravy). But if your only encounter with Marie Callender’s is in the frozen section of your supermarket, there’s a good reason why. There are only about 28 Marie Callender’s restaurants in the U.S., and the majority of them are based in California, Las Vegas, NV, and one in Salt Lake City, UT.

But for those lucky people who live within distance of the restaurants, will they be open? You’ll be happy to know that Marie Callender’s is indeed open on Thanksgiving, HolidayShoppingHours.com reported. On Thanksgiving Day 2021, the restaurant and bakery will be open from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., which is actually kind of perfect if you think about it. By late morning, you’ll know if your bird will be ready by mealtime, (or, you know, not), and by later in the afternoon, you’ll already have another eating alternative in case that dumb turkey pop-up timer doesn’t do its job and you have a turkey that’s totally inedible.

So it’s decided that Marie Callender’s will be making your holiday meal. What exactly will you eat, though? The options are pretty amazing. There are 3-course dinners, like braised and slow-roasted pot roast (complete with your choice of soups like potato cheese or hearty vegetable, or a house salad), and a dessert, with options including apple pie, lemon meringue, or chocolate cream. You can go rogue and have a crunchy BBQ chicken salad, a New York strip steak, or even shrimp and chicken carbonara. But if you’re keeping the meal mostly traditional, there’s always the freshly roasted turkey dinner, served with apple-sage stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, fresh seasonal veggies, and homemade giblet gravy. And if you’re not feeling like turkey, you can have Marie’s Meatloaf, which comes with a mushroom cabernet gravy, mash, and veggies.

Even better is that you can decide if you want to have your meal in the restaurant or right in your own dining room. Most Marie Callender’s restaurants can host gatherings of 20 people or more, and they have smaller rooms for groups of 8-10. There are delivery options as well; just call ahead to your local Marie Callender’s restaurant so that you can ensure that your meal makes it to your home on time.

So whether your biscuits burn, your turkey is frozen solid (and being used by the kids for bowling), or you just wake up and decide that you’re taking this year off from cooking, Marie Callender’s offers lots of delicious homemade options that will make your Thanksgiving meal just as delish as if you made it yourself — without having to be stuck in the kitchen all day. And that’s something to be grateful for.