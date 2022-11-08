It’s hard to believe that Thanksgiving is nearly here. The annual feast kicks off the holiday season — but requires oh-so-much preparation. Whether you’re in charge of just dessert or the whole meal, Thanksgiving takes some planning. If you’re hosting a crowd for the holiday, you might think of heading to Sam’s Club for last minute purchases. In case you’re a last-minute shopper or wake up to discover the potatoes have sprouted, you may be wondering if Sam’s Club is open on Thanksgiving Day in 2022.

Unfortunately, you’ll need to plan ahead, because Sam’s Club will be closed on Thanksgiving Day in 2022. It’s for a good reason, though. “Closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day is one way we’re saying ‘thank you’ to our teams for their dedication and hard work this year,” explains Dacona Smith, executive vice president and COO for Walmart U.S. “We hope everyone will take the opportunity to be with their loved ones during what’s always a special time.”

Sam’s Club stores are open their regular hours on November 23, allowing ample pre-feast preparation. On the day following Thanksgiving, November 25, Sam’s Club will be open their regular hours.