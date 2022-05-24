Memorial Day is, generally speaking, all about fun in sun. But to have said fun, you need some provisions: sunscreen, swim gear, perhaps a cooler full of tasty treats. Which might have you wondering: Is Target open on Memorial Day so I can stock up on all of these things?

Great question. The retail giant is the obvious choice for one-stop holiday shopping. And it would certainly save you time to know its operational hours for one of the most festive days of the year. Don’t sweat it. Here are all the Target Memorial Day store hours answers you need.

Is Target open on Memorial Day?

Can you get sunblock and pool toys all in one run Memorial Day morning? Answer: you sure can. Targets across the country will be operating on Memorial Day so you can load up on all the goodies you need to have fun. While some stores do vary their hours slightly, the best way to know exactly when you get make a Target run is to use their handy store hours locator.

What to buy at Target for Memorial Day

And while you’re there, consider snagging some must-have summer essentials. Need a new grill? Those Memorial Day hot dogs aren’t going to cook themselves. This Char-Boil tabletop option is a steal. Of course, beach amenities aren’t to be missed either. Grab this rolling beach lounge chair now before they’re gone. And don’t forget a new cooler. You can’t go wrong with this Igloo option under $40.

Now that you know Target is open on Memorial Day 2022, you can plan your shopping list with plenty of time and then enjoy your day off as you should — snoozing in the sunshine.