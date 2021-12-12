Here's The Story With Trader Joe's New Year's Eve & New Year's Day Hours

Have a favorite Trader Joe’s product? Maybe it’s their seasonal gingerbread house kits or their devilishly cheap wine. Whatever the case, it’s those products that make you want to rush to the store to stock up for the holidays. And with New Year’s fetes on the horizon — be they NYE throw downs or New Year’s Day hangs — you’ll need some groceries to be sure. But is Trader Joe’s open on New Year’s Eve? What are Trader Joe’s New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day hours?

Trader Joe’s New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day Hours

Good news, you have until 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to get your Trader Joe’s fix on. All Trader Joe’s stores open at 8 a.m., so if you set your alarm, you can get a jump on the crowds and grab plenty of discount bubbly before the store becomes overwhelmed. But keep an eye on the time. TJ’s staffers deserve to ring in the new year too, and a Trader Joe’s communication representative tells Romper that the doors will be locked across the country promptly at 5 p.m.

Is Trader Joe’s Open on New Year’s Day?

So you wake up on New Year’s Day and discover you don’t have a lick of edible items to make brunch, so you think, ‘I know, I’ll head to Trader Joe’s.” Tough luck. The grocery store is not open on New Year’s Day. But that doesn’t mean you can’t start make your shopping list for the day after New Year’s Day. And while you’re doing that, perhaps you should consider throwing in some holiday goodies while they’re still on shelves. Items like Wintery Blend Coffee, Peppermint Brownies, or Beef in Croute bites. More inclined to kick the carbs a la this year’s resolution? No problem. Trader Joe’s also has many wholesome options like Branzino filets, petite carrots, or Chile and Garlic Cashews.

With those goodies in hand, you’ll be ready to head into 2022, full and energized and ready to tackle the new year.