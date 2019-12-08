Trader Joe's Christmas Hours Aren't Great, But They're Not Terrible Either

Need a grocery store run to finish up your holiday meal or a last-minute hostess gift? It's handy to know Trader Joe's holiday hours for 2021, even if you plan to get all your food shopping done early this year. A desperate need for more eggnog or some festive flowers could happen to anyone. Although the store is closed on Christmas Day, Trader Joe's gives shoppers plenty of reasons to celebrate in the days leading up to December 25.

For any shopping you do manage to get done between now and then, remember that TJ's has a whole selection of tasty goodies just for the season. Annual holiday favorites from Trader Joe's include the Jingle Jangle, a festive mix of chocolates, pretzels, and candy, and their fizzy Sparkling Pomegranate Punch.

Another delicious option with a Christmas twist? Trader Joe’s hot cocoa ornaments, which look pretty enough to hang on the tree and come in a pack of four with different colored decorative baubles full of sparkly powdered chocolate and mini marshmallows. Yum. Plus, this year the grocer is bringing back their famed Big Red Belgian Cookie Tin with an assortment of treats like cocoa cream wafers, shortbreads, and crumbly Belgian-chocolate drizzled cookies fit for Santa. Or, choose an indulgent dessert like their white chocolate-drizzled peppermint brownies or their Pound Plus milk chocolate bar with pretzel chunks, caramel, and sea salt.

There’s a special, merry treat for everyone — not just the chocolate-lovers. Namely, the Trader Joe’s Wintry Blend, a medium dark roast coffee with warm, hearty spices, the Trader Joe’s candied pecans, and the Trader Joe’s gingerbread cake and cookie mix for the bakers in your life. And if appetizers are your game, you’re going to want to sprint to the ready-to-bake crusted brie cheese, fried olive bites, bacon-wrapped scallops, and breaded fried ravioli.

Now that your mouth is good and watering, you’ll need to know exactly when you can head to trusty TJ’s to snag your share of the specialty holiday products before Santa comes. Even the early shoppers might find that they have *accidentally* eaten all the Trader Joe’s shortbread cookies right before Christmas (restraint is hard) and need a refill stat.

What Time Does Trader Joe's Close On Christmas Eve?

Fortunately, the beloved grocer will be open for at least part of the holidays. Trader Joe’s Christmas Eve hours are reduced, with the stores closing early at 6 p.m. So if you need to make that final dash to the store to finish up your holiday spread, then it's best to do so earlier in the day. Plus, individual stores may keep their own hours, so call ahead to check your local TJ's Christmas Eve hours before making the trip.

Is Trader Joe’s Open On Christmas Day?

In addition, all Trader Joe’s Stores will be closed on Wednesday, December 25 for Christmas. For one day, all will be calm and quiet in those famously busy aisles. But you won’t need to miss them too long, as they’ll be opened right back up on Dec. 26 to serve you all of your favorites at their regular store hours.