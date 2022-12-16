The week between Christmas and New Year’s is always such a blur. There are bits of wrapping paper everywhere, your tree is still up, and you’re already dreading the process of cleaning up after the New Year’s Eve party you promised your kids. If Jan. 1 is the day you plan to get everything in your life back on track after the holiday whirlwind, a trip to Walmart is probably on your agenda. But, is Walmart open on New Year’s Day 2023? Can you even do that? Thankfully, yes, and they’re also open on New Year’s Eve, too.

What are Walmart’s New Year’s Eve 2022 hours?

Walmart stores are open for regular business hours on New Year’s Eve 2022, so you can stop in for whatever you need on Dec. 31. Some stores may choose to close early in light of the holiday, so it’s a good idea to call your local store if you’re heading out in the evening, but in general, you can expect Walmart to keep their doors open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

What are Walmart’s New Year’s Day 2023 hours?

Though they’re closed on Christmas and Thanksgiving, Walmart will operate on a normal schedule — 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. — for New Year’s Day 2023. So, whether you just want to do your weekly grocery run on the same day you always do (Sunday, naturally) or you forgot a can of black-eyed peas for your traditional good luck meal the next day, you can head to Walmart to get everything you need.

You can also just go roam the aisles in a post-holiday haze, browse deals, stock up on spring cleaning supplies, and hide out for a bit in the outdoor living section if you need a moment to yourself as 2023 officially begins.