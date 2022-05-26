If high-quality produce, meats, cheeses, breads, and beverages are a top priority to you and your family, your favorite grocery store is probably Whole Foods. Because, let’s face it, when it comes to quality, they’ve got all other grocery store chains beat. Memorial Day is arriving fast, and when it comes to celebrating Memorial Day, you definitely don’t want to skimp on quality of foods and drinks you choose for your celebrations. You might forget to plan ahead, though. So is Whole Foods open on Memorial Day?

Memorial Day celebrations normally fall into two camps. The holiday is officially kicking off summer — so there are a lot of outdoor barbecues and parties — but it’s also a day to celebrate and honor those who gave their all for our freedom and paid the ultimate price. Either way, there’s usually food involved in the observance of Memorial Day.

So whether you’re hosting a backyard barbecue, or hosting family and close friends at your home to honor loved ones who have passed, you need to know your grocery store options when it comes to purchasing your food and drink items for Memorial Day.

Is Whole Foods open Memorial Day 2022?

Robert Alexander/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Thankfully for you, you’ll be able to get all of your luscious, organic produce and high-quality meats for your barbecue the day of your summer celebration, because Whole Foods is open on Memorial Day 2022, according to the store’s website.

The only days Whole Foods has modified hours for you to purchase your organic, gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, whatever you need-free grocery items are Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Years Eve, and New Year’s Day — and they’re closed Christmas day. But Whole Foods is here for you all the other 364 days left in the year for you to peruse the store with your perfectly curated green smoothies.

Thankfully, among those 364 other days, they typically have special deals that go along with the holidays so you can perhaps save 10 cents a pound on that organic, free-range, grass fed, humanely slaughtered ground beef.

Whole Foods Memorial Day deals

In the Whole Foods weekly ad, there are many deals to be had for Memorial Day. In fact, Whole Foods really does have a sale on their ground bison brick of meat, at only $7.99 each instead of $9.99. The frozen meat burgers are also on sale for 20% off, and chicken sausage is only $4.99 per pound. If you’re not a meat or animal product eater, plant-based cheeses are 25% off, and veggie burgers are 2 for $8. Organic strawberries are $3.79 per 16 ounces, and blueberries are $1 off per pint — and we all know you need both of those things for your special American flag platter made of red white and blue.

And don’t forget that Amazon Prime members receive 10% off sale prices (excluding alcohol).

Whole Foods has got you covered this Memorial Day weekend, and if you forget something, or just like to shop the day of for a little excitement and anxiety, Whole Foods is open on Memorial Day.