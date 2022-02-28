Supreme Court Nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Has A Beautiful & Supportive Family

Justice Stephen Breyer announced his plans to retire in late January, leaving an all-important seat on the Supreme Court empty in his absence. After several weeks of deliberation by President Joe Biden announced his nomination and it’s one for the history books. On Feb. 25, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson became the first Black woman to be nominated for a seat on the United States Supreme Court. It’s a historic, monumental, and celebratory moment for the country, but also surely for Judge Jackson’s loving husband, children, and family.

Jackson’s parents were public school teachers

Judge Jackson was raised in Miami, Florida by parents who had both attended segregated schools as children. They eventually became teachers and leaders in the Miami-Dade Public School system themselves, and clearly seemed to instill in their daughter a sense of public service.

After graduating from Harvard Law School, she went on to clerk under Justice Breyer for two years. From there, she decided to switch gears and work as an assistant public defender, a decision she said at her 2021 U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit confirmation was based on her family background. “I come from a background of public service. My parents were in public service, my brother was a police officer and (was) in the military,” she said at the time, as reported by CNN. “And being in the public defenders' office felt very much like the opportunity to help with my skills and talents.”

As a public defender, an appellate court judge, and potentially a Supreme Court Justice, Judge Jackson has made a career out of public service. And she appears to have made it a theme for her own family as well.

Jackson’s husband is a surgeon

KEVIN LAMARQUE/AFP/Getty Images

After meeting while they were both studying at Harvard, Ketanji Brown married Dr. Patrick Graves Jackson in 1996, according to the Miami Herald. Dr. Jackson works as a surgeon at Pasquerilla Healthcare Center in Washington, and he graduated from Columbia University in 1995, just one year before they were married. He performed his residency at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Through their marriage, during which they’ve welcomed two daughters together, Judge Jackson has a distant relation to Paul Ryan. Patrick Jackson is the twin brother of former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan’s brother-in-law William Jackson. When Judge Jackson was nominated to the district court in 2012, Ryan commended her publicly. “Our politics may differ, but my praise for Ketanji’s intellect, for her character, for her integrity is unequivocal,” he said, as reported by ABC News. “She’s an amazing person, and I favorably recommend her consideration. We’re family, by marriage.”

Her oldest daughter Talia is 21 years old

Ketanji Brown Jackson has two daughters.

While Judge Jackson’s oldest daughter has stayed out of the public eye, we do know that she has given her mom some sass in the past. So much so that in a 2017 speech Judge Jackson referred to her daughters as the “sassy sisters” and admitted that they were “precocious teens.” She also said that she first went back to work when Talia was a few months old and “the firm was very supportive, but I don’t think it is possible to overstate the degree of difficulty that many young women and especially new mothers face in the law firm context.”

Her daughter Laila is 17 and once wrote to Obama

When Laila was just 11 years old, she wanted her mother to take over the position left empty by the late Justice Antonin Scalia so badly she personally wrote a letter to President Barack Obama recommending her. “I, her daughter Leila Jackson of 11 years old, strongly believe that she would be an excellent fit for the position. She is determined, honest and never breaks a promise to anyone, even if there are other things she’d rather do,” Jackson read from her daughter’s letter in that same 2017 speech. “She can demonstrate commitment, and is loyal and never brags. I think she would make a great Supreme Court justice, even if the workload will be larger on the court or if you have other nominees. Please consider her aspects for the job. Thank you for listening.”

How exciting for Laila that, several years later, it is finally happening for her mom. Maybe her letter helped a little.