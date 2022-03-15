What is it about holiday cooking that just makes you forgetful? Even some of the best meal preppers and planners, when creating a grocery list for a big dinner gathering, can forget to put a few (very essential) ingredients on the list. And it’s scenarios like these that will have home cooks hoping Kroger is open on Easter so they can grab a new ham.

If you need eggs, candy, or just an extra pack of toilet paper, you’re in luck — Kroger stores nationwide are open on Easter Sunday 2022. Important to note, however, is that their pharmacies are closed on Easter Sunday, so if you have a prescription you need, you’ll want to pick it up in advance. If you don’t have a Kroger nearby, plenty of other stores like Walmart and Safeway will be open on Sunday, April 17 as well.

Be sure to keep an eye on Kroger’s weekly ad to see if anything you need to prepare your Easter feast comes with some savings. They carry all the must-have candies, like Reese’s Eggs and Peeps, as well as wrapped assorted candies to fill up those Easter eggs before the family egg hunt begins. If you visit their website, you can even shop categories for filling up your special somebunny’s Easter basket, whether you’re looking for non-candy items, like small toys and art supplies, or beauty and bath goodies for grownups’ Easter baskets.

RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images

And honestly, Kroger’s recipe suggestions are kind of bomb (and you can just click ‘Shop Ingredients’ to add them all to your cart for delivery). These bunny butt pancakes are simple to make but will delight your kiddos, and these ginger and turmeric mimosas will make your Easter morning, too.

If you’re looking for the easiest Easter dinner planning ever, check out this entire curated menu from Chungah Rhee at Damn Delicious. It includes recipes for pineapple ham, scalloped potatoes, lemon garlic asparagus, honey roasted carrots, and homemade biscuits. If you’re in charge of bringing a side dish to someone else’s place, Chungah’s garlic herb carrots are perfect and transport well.

In any case, whether you’re hosting or attending a big Easter meal, just know you can stop into Kroger the day of for anything you may need.