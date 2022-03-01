Like most holidays, the behind-the-scenes magic needed to keep everything running on Easter Sunday falls squarely on the shoulders of moms like myself. Between buying basket-fillers, picking out everyone’s outfits, and planning our yearly feast, something is bound to slip through the cracks. And when it does, Walmart is a one-stop-shop for party supplies, food, and pretty much anything else a mom needs to make Easter picture perfect. (Or at least something close to it.) But is Walmart open for Easter 2022?

Walmart’s Easter Hours In 2022

You’re probably already aware that Walmart rarely closes for an entire day. In fact, they’re usually closed on Christmas Day, but only started shuttering doors on Thanksgiving Day in 2020. But thankfully, all Walmart stores will be open on April 17 for Easter 2022.

So, you can make a last-minute trip to the retailer for anything you might need on Easter Sunday. Your local store’s hours may vary on the holiday, though, so it’s always a good idea to call and double-check before you leave the house. You can also use Walmart’s online store locator tool to see what time your local store opens and closes on Easter.

How To Shop At Walmart On Easter Sunday

Not only can you head to Walmart in person, but stores that offer online ordering, curbside pickup, and delivery will have these services up and running on Easter as well. Again, hours for these services may vary by location, so you’ll want to check with your local store for specifics.

If you want to beat the crowds of last-minute shoppers at Walmart on Easter, you can also take advantage of the store’s online ordering with free two-day shipping. Of course, you’ll have to plan ahead to do this, but 48 hours is still a relatively short turnaround to get Easter candy, baskets, and other holiday essentials delivered to your doorstep.

When your little girl gets a run in her tights and needs a new pair or you run out of fake grass by the time you fill your third kid’s basket, now you know where to go. It’s worth reiterating that Easter is in fact a whirlwind holiday for many families, though. So, if your kids are bouncing off the walls after consuming their weight in Cadbury eggs at grandma’s house, you can always hop on over to Walmart to roam the aisles and hide out for a bit if you need to.