It’s Super Bowl weekend, and whether you’re having a bunch of friends over to watch or heading to a party elsewhere, chances are you need to make a dish to share. But if you’ve been a little behind this month (haven’t we all?) and didn’t make anything ahead of time, here are some last-minute Super Bowl snacks you can throw together in 30 minutes or less.

There’s nothing better than a massive pan of seven-layer dip (or any game day dips in general, to be honest) or some smoked brisket that you’ve been keeping an eye on for hours, but these things take time. If kick-off is inching ever closer and you’re wondering what you can whip up on short notice, you need quick dips, heavy apps you can throw into the oven and walk away from, and some simple, five-minute desserts.

As long as you have the ingredients on hand, these recipes all take half an hour or less to prep and cook, and most of that time they’ll just be doing their thing in the oven, air fryer, or Instant Pot. That means you can set them and forget them, and go catch all the funny commercials instead.

1 Classic Pimento Cheese Spread A Cozy Kitchen If you’ve got 10 minutes to make something, try this homemade pimento cheese dip. You can make it as textured or creamy as you like, and serve it with a fresh bread, crackers, or pretzel crisps.

2 A Game-Day Charcuterie Board A Classic Twist Nothing better than a charcuterie board when you have no time to cook, but a few spare minutes to arrange everything. Bonus points if you remembered to pick up some football-shaped food picks at the party store, but if not, no harm done.

3 Instant Pot Sweet & Spicy Meatballs Simply LaKita Put them on a sub, throw them over rice, or serve them on sticks — saucy meatballs never disappoint in any presentation. This recipe only requires five ingredients (and one of them is water), and takes about 30 minutes, though most of that is spent cooking in the Instant Pot.

4 Sheet Pan Nachos A Classic Twist There’s something so fun about throwing a giant communal pan of nachos on the table for everyone to chow down. The biggest time investment in making these nachos is browning the ground beef, but if you’re making a vegetarian version, this recipe should fly by even faster.

5 Greek Yogurt Ranch Dip All The Healthy Things Oh, you have like, two minutes huh? This recipe is for you then. Grab the Greek yogurt, ranch seasoning, and some chopped fresh dill. Now mix it together. Salt and pepper to taste, and stick it in the middle of the veggie tray.

6 Air Fryer Asian Sticky Wings Princess Pinky Girl With a prep time of seven minutes and a cook time of 17, yeah, these might be the easiest and fastest wings you could possibly make. The recipe uses ginger, brown sugar, and sesame oil to spruce up a bottled Asian wing sauce, which helps cut down on the time it takes to get them into the air fryer.

7 Pepperoni Pizza Sliders Averie Cooks Throw these bad boys together in five minutes — just halve the loaf of rolls, slather them in marinara, cheese, and pepperoni, and baste them with butter and seasonings. Then, bake them for 15 and serve (but prepare to watch them fly out of the pan).

8 Brownie Batter Puppy Chow Princess Pinky Girl Need a super simple, sweet snack to set out on the table? This brownie batter puppy chow takes 10 minutes start to finish and doesn’t require any cooking (unless you count melting the chocolate chips in the microwave).

9 Really Good Guacamole All The Healthy Things Guacamole makes every snack spread better, and is a nice fresh addition among all the cheesy, fried, saucy options that go along with game days. This recipe yields a classic guac in about 10 minutes, no cooking required.

10 Whipped Feta Dip Averie Cooks Cheesy, salty, a little olive oil-y — you can’t go wrong with a good whipped feta dip. You can have it ready to serve in five minutes flat (which means it’s quick to remake when the first bowl inevitably disappears).

11 Air Fryer Potato Wedges A Spicy Perspective It should only take you a few minutes to slice a few potatoes and toss them in oil and seasonings. Then, throw your homemade potato wedges in the air fryer for seven or eight minutes, toss them around, and air fry for seven minutes more. Boom: all done.

12 Corndog Mini Muffins Dinner Then Dessert Corndogs without the sticks are still corndogs, right? These muffins take about seven minutes of prep and eight in the oven, so they’re easy to toss in and bake right before kick-off.

13 Cookies & Cream Popcorn Simply LaKita While you’re thinking about quick and easy sweets, consider this cookies and cream popcorn. You may very well have the ingredients in your pantry already, and in about 20 minutes time, you’ll be devouring this salty, sweet snack on the couch.

14 Garlicky Herbed Goat Cheese Spread A Beautiful Plate Goat cheese always goes over well. Throw in some herbs and seasonings, and a squeeze of lemon juice, and you’ll have a delicious dip-slash-spread to eat with crostini or vegetables.

15 Korean Cheese Corn Damn Delicious Eat it like a dip or with a spoon, but either way, you’re going to be obsessed with this 30-minute Korean cheese corn. It blends fresh corn with melty mozzarella, mayo, Sriracha, and as many green onions as you’d like on top.

16 Fried Mozzarella Sticks Dinner Then Dessert OK, the fastest possible option for mozzarella sticks is to buy a giant bag of them at Costco and crisp ‘em up as needed. But if you’re too shot on time to go to the store, it actually doesn’t take all that long to bread and fry some sticks at home, if you follow this recipe.

So, what snacks are you throwing together before kick-off?