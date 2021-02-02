Valentine's Day

68 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gift Ideas For Everybody From The Dog To Your S.O.

Don't wait, grab these Valentine's gifts before it's too late.

by Kinsey Gidick

Valentine’s Day is upon us and if you’re anything like me, you’re just starting to think about what to give. Panic in these present-finding moments can often lead to weird purchases (like the year I bought my husband a monogrammed lip balm. Yes, yes, I know. WTF?). So don’t be like me and wait until the night before. Take time out now to find your fam the best possible gifts like these 68 thoughtful last minute Valentine’s gift ideas.

We’ve got it all covered here, from awesome items for your BFF to super sweet things for your favorite pet. Yes, they should get a Valentine's gift too. Those loyal companions provide so much comfort, how could we possible leave them out? Plus, we have toys for kids and babies so everyone feels the love on V-Day. Go ahead, play Cupid for a bit.

For Him

Have a guy in your life who is just the best? Don’t toss him a tiny Hershey’s kiss and call it a day. Shower him with one of these super sweet items that say “I don’t just love you, I luuurrrrve you.”

Divvy Up Valentine's Socks
Divvy Up
Original Bernie Mittens
Jen Ellis
Ellington Candle Set
Harlem Candle Company
Portable Phone Charger
Amazon
Craft Beer in a Box
Yum Box Subscription
Universal Yums
Paint Your Love portrait class
Uncommon Goods
Bristol Backpack
J.Stark
Dad Color Block Travel Mug
Shutterfly
UGG Men's Ascot Slipper
Amazon

For Her

Hey ladies, you know what you want? Some acknowledgement this Valentine’s season. So kids, spouses, partners, friends, listen up. Don’t forget the fabulous women in your life. They deserve a little something too.

REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon
Day Tripper bag
Scout
Morgan Harper Nichols Daily Affirmations Candle Gift Set
Anthropologie
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Heart Cocotte
Amazon
Back Neck Shoulder Massager
Amazon
Kissing Mugs
Uncommon Goods
Heart Shaped Umbrella
Target
Jade Roller
Papa Rozier Farms
Retractable Charging Cord
ban.do
Personalized Photo Puzzle
Shutterfly

For Friends

Whether you want to tell your bestie just how much she means to you, or give a good pal an overdue vote of appreciation, these are some easy to snag gift ideas you can pop in mail faster than you can say “you mean the world to me.”

Rose All Day Box
The Sip Society
Probably Wine Mug
Amazon
Amanda Gorman "Hill We Climb" Poem
Etsy
Giant Hershey's Kiss
Magical Black Girl Bow Headband
Izzy & Liv
Why You're My Bestie
Amazon
OliveBranchDecor Co Best Friend Gift Box
Etsy
Heart Beat Bath Bomb
Lush
Inspirational Pencil Set
Uncommon Goods

For Dogs

Furbabies deserve Valentine’s gifts too! Just think of all they do for you. These loyal companions comfort you in times of need, play with you when you’re down, and generally make your life better. Throw them a bone, alright?

Custom Dog Bowl
Etsy
Happy Hounds Dog Bed
Khol's
Loved Pet Hoodie
House Dogge
Wag Wellies
WagWear
Best In Show Dog Collar Charm
Be Made Mercantile
Midlee Valentine's Heart Rope Dog Toy
Amazon
Comfy Bowtie Dog Collar
Amazon
Frisco Valentine X's and O's Rope with Plush Squeaky Dog Toy
Chewy
Greenies
Amazon
Roses Dog Toy
Amazon

For Cats

Like a very fuzzy roommate, cats bring their big personalities into your life and make themselves right at home. Surely that deserves a V-day present. These ones are purrfect.

Personalized Cat Collar
Etsy
Purina Whisker Lickin's Cat Treats
Amazon
Bergan Turboscratcher Cat Toy
Amazon
World's Okayest Cat Mom mug
Meowingtons
PetFusion Ultimate Cat Scratcher Lounge
Amazon
Four Paws Love Glove Grooming Mitt for Cats
Walmart
Loving Pets Bella Bowl
Amazon
Two Subject Pet Portrait
Etsy

For Babies

Valentine’s day is just another golden opportunity to shower the drool doll in your life with something sweet. A onesie perhaps or a silly toy. Even if they can’t talk to tell you so, we’re sure they’ll love these items.

Little Kids Fubbles
Amazon
Hug Machine
Amazon
Heart Love Teether
The Tot
Babiators Heart Sunglasses
Maisonette
Wooden Heart Blocks
Oompa
Baby's My First Valentine's Day Playset
Amazon
Baby TuTu
Elfin Los Angeles
Heart Chewbeads
Buy Buy Baby
Love Pink Bandana
Booginhead

For Kids

If your kid is like mine, he’s been talking about Valentine’s since school came back in session after winter break. That’s the kind of enthusiasm we need more of these days, so reward it with one of these presents that celebrates the season.

NEW The Fresh Dolls™ EBONY Fashion Doll
The Fresh Dolls
Valentine's Day Coloring Book
Amazon
DIY Valentine Craft Kit
Etsy
Valentine Nerf Game
Target
Felt Mule Slippers
Zappos
Piggy Paint Nail Polish Set
Piggy Paint
Dear Valentine Madlibs
Amazon
Peter Rabbit Boxed Set
Gemstone Sidewalk Chalk
Maisonette
Heart Kid Apron
William Sonoma