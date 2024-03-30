There’s always so much ham left over after an Easter dinner, and a fair amount of side dishes, too. But chances are the feast you served isn’t the only thing clogging up your fridge come Monday. If you’re wondering how to use up Easter eggs you dyed this week, here are a bunch of delicious boiled egg recipes to get the job done (without feeling like egg overkill).

Of course, you can always scarf down all the Easter eggs by just peeling them and adding some salt and pepper, but that can get old quickly. Hard-boiled eggs are a surprisingly versatile ingredient, so why not use them as inspiration to plan your other meals this week? Besides, after spending so much time dyeing and marbling them to perfection, you should enjoy your colorful Easter eggs in lots of different meals this week. Ramen is good, but ramen with a rainbow egg on top? Or deviled eggs that look tie-dyed? Amazing.

Whether you want to make a classic egg-based recipe, like egg salad sandwiches, or something new to you, like an egg and asparagus salad or a brunch-ready charcuterie board, here’s how to use up all those Easter eggs this week.

1 This Best-Ever Cobb Salad All The Healthy Things All The Healthy Things’ Cobb salad has everything you could want — well-seasoned, juicy chicken, bacon, bleu cheese, avocado, and plenty of eggs. Plus, the homemade dressing in this recipe sounds delicious and quick to make.

2 A Breakfast Charcuterie Board A Classic Twist If you have family coming over for breakfast or brunch on Easter, peel some of those eggs and serve them up on a breakfast charcuterie board. This one from A Classic Twist is so cute, if you need inspiration on how to arrange everything.

3 Japanese Egg Salad Sandwich i am a food blog, in a story about boiled egg recipes to use up Easter eggs. For real, how cute would i am a food blog’s Japanese tamago sando (an egg salad sandwich) look made with colorful dyed eggs? All you need is plenty of medium- or hard-boiled eggs, salt, kewpie mayo, and fluffy white bread with the crusts trimmed off.

4 Loaded Baked Potato Salad All The Healthy Things Potato salad: good. Loaded baked potato salad: next level. This recipe from All The Healthy Things takes about 40 minutes start to finish, and would be so good with some eggs tossed in.

5 Pesto Potato Salad Half-Baked Harvest Want a hearty side dish to serve with dinner this week? This delicious pesto potato salad from Half-Baked Harvest is filling and fresh, and will help you use up a good amount of Easter eggs to boot.

6 Thai Coconut Curry Ramen Damn Delicious If you like ramen, this flavorful recipe from Damn Delicious is a great one to make at home. It comes together in about 30 minutes, and it’ll look so cute topped with rainbow eggs.

7 Pimento Cheese Deviled Eggs A Spicy Perspective Deviled eggs are the most obvious way to use up hard-boiled eggs, but why not give them a little twist? These pimento cheese deviled eggs from A Spicy Perspective add a creamy, zesty flair to the classic party appetizer.

8 Nashville Hot Deviled Eggs Budget Bytes Budget Bytes’ Nashville hot deviled eggs are another super fun spin on the traditional dish. They’re spicy and a little bit crunchy, just like the famous hot fried chicken they’re named after.

9 Fennel Asparagus Salad Brooklyn Supper This salad recipe from Brooklyn Supper calls for steamed eggs, but your hard-boiled ones will sub in just fine. Plus, the buttermilk-lime dressing sounds so good, and chances are you’ll make it again and again.

10 Easy Egg Salad Budget Bytes If it ain’t broke don’t fix it, right? If you love a good egg salad by itself, on a sandwich, or any which way, this easy recipe from Budget Bytes is the one to follow.

11 An Egg & Veggie Rice Bowl Budget Bytes Fried rice has long been the best dish for dumping in all your fridge scraps to make something delicious. So, round up all your veggies and the last remaining Easter eggs to make this nutritious, filling rice bowl from Budget Bytes.

12 Ricotta Toast With Smoked Salmon & Egg Foodie Crush Foodie Crush’s ricotta toast is topped with sliced boiled eggs, smoked salmon, and herbs. It’s the kind of breakfast you’ll get hooked on and eat all week long.

13 Grated Egg Avocado Toast i am a food blog Speaking of breakfast toasts, this avocado toast from i am a food blog is topped with a big pile of grated boiled egg. When they’re grated, the eggs take on a super light and fluffy texture that melts in your mouth. Plus, since yours have been dyed, they’ll look like a mound of confetti.

14 A Spring-Inspired Cobb Salad The Modern Proper Cobb salad, but make it spring-y. This recipe from The Modern Proper calls for all the bright, beautiful produce, and includes instructions for making a light, fresh Dijon dressing.

15 A Breakfast Salad Damn Delicious If you have all the fixings, this breakfast-inspired salad by Damn Delicious is a great way to use up your Easter eggs and any produce lying around in your crisper drawer.

16 Asparagus Mimosa Salad A Beautiful Plate Another asparagus and egg masterpiece: the asparagus mimosa salad from A Beautiful Plate. It too calls for grated eggs, or you can finely chop them if you prefer that texture. Top with fresh parmesan and enjoy.

17 Classic Chicken Salad Averie Cooks Not everyone puts eggs in your chicken salad, but if you have a boiled dozen waiting around in the fridge, why not? This chicken salad recipe from Averie Cooks is easy and fresh, and tossing some eggs into the mix won’t add much time at all.

18 Beet Pickled Deviled Eggs A Cozy Kitchen Your eggs are colorful enough, but you could add a special pickled flavor to your deviled eggs before serving, if you want something different. A Cozy Kitchen’s recipe explains every step so you’ll feel confident, even if you’ve never pickled anything before.

19 Crispy Breakfast Potatoes Half-Baked Harvest OK, imagine serving Half-Baked Harvest’s crispy breakfast potatoes topped with dyed eggs for Easter brunch? You would win hostess with the mostest, no doubt.

So, don’t let all those beautiful rainbow eggs go to waste. There are so many recipes out there perfect for using them up.