As a proud lion, you want to feel like you own the plains, baby. But with 2021 leaving you a little shellshocked, Leo, you most likely want to have an idea of what lies ahead in the New Year. If you’re ready for a fierce 2022, it’s a good idea to know your Leo 2022 horoscope. Understanding how love, finances, family, and career all come into play in the upcoming year will make all the difference in how you dominate the jungle — and your life.

For the most part, 2022 will see a continuation of your transformation, Leo. Ultimately, though, it will be up to you to have the courage and faith to trust what the universe has in store for you, and rise up even when you feel like falling down. “The stars are taking you in all directions, so surrender into the flow,” Jordane Maree, an astrologer and founder of Girl and Her Moon tells Romper. “Growth, transformation, and deep inner healing are all on the cards.” Although there might be moments when you feel like you’re stalling, you’re actually moving ahead and taking great strides towards becoming who you were meant to be.

So have courage, little lion, as you venture into 2022 and all that it has to offer.

Love

Forget about flirtations and meaningless moments, Leo. For 2022, you’re focused on love that lasts. Of course, the reason is written in the stars. “Saturn has been sitting in your love house of commitment and partnership for the last 12 months, and it will continue to be there into 2023,” says Maree. “Saturn is all about stable, reliable, sturdy step by step growth, and it wants to create what it knows will last.” Nope, your love is here for the long run, so be prepared to invest even more deeply in your relationships. It might be anything from looking for ways to create stability with your partner or seeking a stronger commitment. But no matter what it is, the love you’re creating is meant to last a lifetime.

Finances

Ever look at your paycheck and feel like it’s pretty paltry? Well, in the upcoming year, you (and your bank account) will see some serious results, and it’s because of your hard work. “When Jupiter meets its home sign of Pisces in Jan-May and again in October – December, it will be meeting in your 8th house of long-term wealth,” says Maree. “The kind of long-term wealth that asks you to merge resources with another and create something from that merging.” Because Jupiter helps to expand things, it means that 2022 will be the year when you can really start investing in yourself, and reap the rewards. And if you’ve been toying with the idea of working for yourself, now is the time to take it up a notch and realize those dreams.

Family

Leo, there’s nothing more that makes you feel proud than your pride. And in 2022, you’re going to find that family and work merge together in an entirely new way. You’ll be even more surprised to discover that, try as you might, you actually won’t be able to separate them, because they “eclipse” each other. “Within your family sector you will meet two eclipses throughout the year, one in May and one in November,” says Maree. “Having eclipses balancing between home and career, there is an emphasis on family-work balance/home-life balance for you.” That means that all of your accomplishments at work will also be your accomplishments at home, since you will be growing both at the same time. Sure, you might stumble from time to time, but just dust yourself off, get back up, and vow to do better — without beating yourself up about it.

Career

Your career is going to catapult to new heights next year, Leo. Thing is, it won’t be handed to you on a silver platter, which goes against your (sometimes) lazy nature, Leo (hey, we all have our faults). If you position yourself for success at work, it’s all there for the taking, though. “This is a time for great recognition and even advancement in your career or public image,” Wanica Dunn, an astrologer, tells Romper. “You could find yourself being responsible for getting the right information to groups of people and ultimately receiving a big payoff based on what you've helped others do.” So focus on communicating, whether it’s your beliefs, thoughts, or creative new ways of accomplishing things, and that promotion you’ve been praying for might not be too far away.

Leo, there is so much to look forward to in 2022, but you’re going to need to put in the work to make it all happen, and a good first step is to invest in yourself and your health. “Continue to transform how you value your daily rituals and health routine,” advises Dunn. “Allow these payoffs to come naturally while you focus more on healing around belief systems, healthy habits and taking care of your body, because while a big payoff is possible, you have to focus on staying healthy first.”