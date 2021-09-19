Tattoos
7 Sweet Elephant Tattoos That Represent The Fierce Bond Between Mom & Baby
Forget mama bears, it’s mama elephants that are the most protective.
Across the animal kingdom, mamas are incredibly protective of their babies, but elephant moms especially should not be messed with. It’s their protective nature that has inspired the mom and baby elephant tattoo trend that seems to be as strong as ever (and doesn’t show any sign of slowing down). If this trend tells us anything, it’s that moms who feel like they’ve been taken over by their primal instincts to protect their young are in some very good company.
What Does The Mom & Baby Elephant Tattoo Mean?
If you’re not a fan of National Geographic or Animal Planet, then the only exposure you may have had to a mama elephant’s protective nature is from the heartbreaking scene in Dumbo when his mom attacks people for making fun of him (then we are subsequently crushed even more when we hear the song “Baby Mine” and watch her rock him back and forth in her trunk, but I digress). While this is obviously an animated adaptation of an elephant’s instinct to protect her baby at all costs, it’s true that mama elephants will go to great lengths to keep their babies safe and are never too scared to step into harmful situations if it means they can protect their little ones.
Knowing this, it’s no wonder why mom and baby elephant tattoos are so popular among parents (and even grandparents) who want to get inked. It’s a visual representation that they will do whatever it takes to keep their babies safe. What makes it even more special is that since tattoos are permanent, a parent with this specific design is implying that they will protect their child for as long as they’re alive, no matter if they’re a baby or an adult with kids of their own.
Mom & Baby Elephant Tattoo Examples
Understanding the meaning behind these tattoos makes them all the more appealing. So, if you’re in the market for a mom and baby elephant tattoo of your own, here are a few beautiful designs to help inspire you.
Whether you’re looking for something simple and discreet, or larger-than-life, these mom and baby elephant tattoo ideas are beautiful in design and meaning.