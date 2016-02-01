11 Tattoos For Moms Who Aren’t Afraid To Show Some Ink-Covered Skin

From the moment you become a mom, everything changes... obviously. So it makes sense that you might want to mark the moment with something pretty — and permanent. That’s why your skin is the perfect palette to showcase artwork that is meaningful to you, whether it’s your newborn baby’s footprints, a line from a poem, or a symbol that has some sort of significance to you. If you’re looking for ideas for tattoos for moms, you’ll soon find that there’s inspiration everywhere, and that they’re also utterly addicting.

Whether it’s getting one for self-expression, to pay tribute to a family member, or just in the name of spontaneity, tattoos are becoming less and less taboo. And you don’t have to avoid getting inked once you have kids, as there are plenty of gorgeous tattoos for moms. Whether you want to honor your little ones or simply ink a powerful mantra on your skin, there are plenty of tats to choose from.

When it comes to timing your tattoo appointment, the good news is that you don’t really have to wait. Even if you’re breastfeeding your baby, you can still get inked, according to Dr. Kim Langdon, M.D., an OB/GYN in Ohio. “Even if the ink gets into the mother’s bloodstream, it will be removed by the kidneys, the liver, or the GI tract before it could get concentrated in the milk supply,” she says. “Besides, it probably can’t cross the milk ducts and blood vessels — rather, it would stay in the blood stream until it was removed by the body’s defense mechanisms.” That said, La Leche League (LLL) reports that it’s best to wait between 9-12 months after your baby’s birth to get a tattoo — which gives you plenty of time to toy with what tat you’ll get.

Tattoos can be a beautiful reminder of the things we love, and, as moms, we have plenty of love to spare. So if you’re in need of a little inspiration, here are 11 tattoo ideas that would be perfect for any mom eager to get inked.

1 Something Small Just because you’re toying with the idea of getting a tattoo doesn’t mean that you have to get fully sleeved, sister. If it’s your first tat, you should definitely consider starting by getting something small. It could be anything from a simple sun, a heart, or a star of some sort. It doesn’t require as much commitment as, say, a complicated tattoo with multiple colors and shading, and you’ll the same satisfaction as if it were a larger tattoo.

2 Something Significant Teraphim/E+/Getty Images Sure, a trendy tattoo (like a minimalist design or Japanese symbols) might be fun for now, but will you love it for years to come? That’s when a tattoo of a significant moment (such as motherhood) is a good option as a first tattoo. “I can’t think of a time that our clients, especially new mothers, want to commemorate more on their bodies than the birth of their new children,” Phillip Wolves, a tattoo artist in Boca Raton, FL, tells Romper in an email. “But the trend seems to lean more towards subtle and personal conversation-starting pieces rather than the upfront, ‘Here’s my new tattoo for my new baby’ piece.” So opt for something that carries significance for you, and that you’ll love looking at every day.

3 Something Colorful While you could opt for an all-black tattoo, you could literally have any color under the rainbow. And if you’re getting inked in honor of your child, why not make it as as colorful as your kiddo’s personality? It might be fun to even get a cartoon character tattoo that both you and your kids love watching. It’s almost like a timestamp of a moment in their childhood, which can make it even more meaningful in the future

4 Something Floral When it comes to flowers, well, you have a garden of ideas to inspire you. You might pick a wildflower (as a wink and a nod to your kiddo’s personality), or a pretty rose to show how much you love your family. “Flowers incorporating a name into the stem are popular right now,” Nick the Tailor, a professional tattoo artist in Philadelphia, PA tells Romper in an email. You could always create a bouquet of beautiful flowers, each one representing one of your children.

5 Your Child's Drawings Your child drew a stick figure picture of the two of you holding hands. You could keep the paper, toss it into the trash (gasp) — or you could immortalize it forever on your forearm. This is a growing trend with parents, according to an Insider article, and is an adorable way to remember the your pint-sized Picasso’s finest work.

6 Your Child's Favorite Bedtime Book Anastasiia Krivenok/Moment/Getty Images Do your kids have a bedtime story that they beg you to read every night? Getting a tattoo of one of their favorite characters would be a sweet way to commemorate bedtime together. So if your child’s favorite book is Good Night Moon, you could always get a crescent moon, a sweet bunny on your arm — just not the scary old lady who whispers, “Hush” all the time.

7 Something You Love From Literature It doesn’t have to be all about your children’s bedtime reads. If you’re a bookworm, get a link from your favorite book inked onto your skin. And when in doubt, you can always go with a classic Winnie the Pooh line, like, “You're braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think,” or the heart-melting phrase: “Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart,” which can be an ode to your baby.

8 Something Motivational — And Meaningful A favorite song lyric or a quote is always a good go-to tattoo idea. A popular pick is the lyric: “You are my sunshine” accompanied by a sun. It could also be a phrase or a motivational quote tattoo that inspires you to be better, every single day. Be sure to pick a spot where you can see it frequently, so that you never lose your focus, determination, or mama mojo.

9 Something Lifelike A new tattoo trend is to get your baby’s footprint tattooed onto your body, along with their name and/or birth date. While some people place the tootsies tat on their arm or back, you can always opt to have the baby feet tattoo on your own foot. That way, you’ll be guiding your little one’s steps, well, every step of the way.

10 Your Baby's Birthdate The most important numbers to a new momma are her child’s birth date. That’s why many women are opting to get the day that their child was born. But instead of using just basic numbers, they’re opting for something more meaningful. Says Wolves: “There are definitely some popular image motifs that we see when tattooing our new mothers, and time stamps of the actual time of birth are great examples of this.” You can use Roman numerals, which are a cool yet classic way to show the moment that your baby was born.

11 Your Child's Astrological Sign Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic/Getty Images If you’re into astrology, then getting a tattoo of your baby’s astrological sign can be utterly out-of-this-world. You might get a fun little fishie for your Pisces baby, or even a cute crustacean for your Cancer kiddo. “You can never go wrong with astrologically basing your tattoos on your kids,” says Wolves. “It’s a classic choice.” And besides, animal tats are adorable, and yours will have more meaning as you look at your beautiful bull, your sassy scorpion, or your gorgeous little goat

Experts:

Dr. Kim Langdon, M.D., an OB/GYN in Ohio