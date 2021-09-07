11 Super Sweet Baby Footprint Tattoo Ideas

There’s something mesmerizing about baby feet. So tiny and intricate, looking at them and holding those soft little tootsies is something many parents can become obsessed with. But babies grow up before our eyes and pretty soon those tiny toes are gone. So it is any wonder baby footprint tattoo ideas for moms are popular?
How best can a mom accomplish a great baby footprint tattoo? That is the question. First, there’s the difficult decision of where you want those feet to live on your body for all eternity. Popular spots are the foot itself, the upper back, and for some moms, the belly as a memory of all those months baby and birth parent were one.
Next you have to figure out what size to make the footprint. For many tattoo fans, this means using the real life size of a baby’s foot. That’s great as you’ll always to be able to remember how small they once were, but another option worth considering is sizing down to make the tattoo more private and personal. This can be achieved by taking your child’s footprint then having it resized on a computer before going into the tattoo studio. Either way, you’ll always have a lasting memory of your child’s most tender age with these baby footprint tattoo ideas for moms.
Have your footprint tattoo idea in mind, Mom? Grab a sitter and an ice pack and go get their tiny tootsies printed onto your skin for life.