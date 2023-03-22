When you welcome your first baby, within just a few weeks, you notice how quickly they grow and change. While there’s nothing quite like seeing your little one become their own person, you’ll still find yourself taking countless pictures, trying to capture the baby they are right now. That’s why, from baby’s very first bath to that last monthly update photo (sob), you’ll need lots of baby milestone Instagram captions between now and their first birthday.

OK, so you may not be able to catch every single “first” — like smiles, giggles, rolling over, and more — on camera. There will be plenty of times you have diaper cream on your hands, you’re in the middle of feeding them, or you’re just busy living and don’t have your phone in hand. But, if you do happen to catch a special developmental moment in photo or video, sharing it online can give you a little virtual vault of baby’s milestones to revisit whenever you’d like.

Instagram captions for baby’s first day home

It’s a strange feeling leaving your house pregnant and coming home with a completely new person who just...lives with you now? But it’s strange in the best way, because of course, there’s nowhere better to be than home, until you’re home and snuggling your new little baby.

Orbon Alija/E+/Getty Images

Well, it was the slowest we’ve ever driven and it was terrifying, but we’re finally home.

And so it begins.

The rest of our lives as a family starts now.

I think you’re going to like it here, little one.

Home is where the heart is.

Can’t wait to fill this house with joy and baby giggles.

“Mama, I'm coming home.” — Ozzy Osbourne

“There’s no place like home.” — The Wizard of Oz

“Home is where one starts from.” — T.S. Eliot

“Home is the comfiest place to be.” — Winnie the Pooh

Instagram captions for baby’s first smile

When you’re in the throes of sleep deprivation and and endless cycling of feeding and 20-minute naps on the couch, the first time your baby smiles back at you feels like a boon to your sanity. Starting now, you’ll do anything to make them smile again and again. Just be sure to snap plenty of picks while their grin is all gums still.

You are my sunshine.

This smile makes up for all the late nights.

Not pictured: me acting like a complete fool behind the camera to get this smile.

Might be farting, but a smile’s a smile.

“Happiness is seeing your toothless baby smile.” — Iriss Finn

“Every time I see my baby’s smile, all of the aches and pains are gone.” — Melissa Gohing

“Smiling babies should actually be categorized by the pharmaceutical industry as a powerful antidepressant.” — Jim Gaffigan

“It is a smile of a baby that makes life worth living.” — Debasish Mridha

“A child’s smile is worth more than all the money in the world.” — Lionel Messi

“When the first baby laughed for the first time, its laugh broke into a thousand pieces, and they all went skipping about, and that was the beginning of fairies.” — J.M. Barrie

Instagram captions for baby’s first solid food

Knowing how to caption baby’s first bites of food really depends on their reaction. Did they reach for more and smile through their first jar of peas, or was it more of a “what have you put in my mouth, foul parent” scene? Either way, here are some ideas to capture the memory on your grid:

Bye bye, bottles!

Sweet potatoes for the win.

Om nom nom.

We have a little foodie on our hands.

The stewed green beans could’ve used a bit more salt, it seems.

The floor ate more solids than the baby, but her first real meal is in the books.

Not sure the sweet potatoes had the umami he was looking for.

Thanksgiving training starts now.

We just became the baby food aisle’s worst nightmare.

Food, glorious food.

Instagram captions for baby’s first time crawling

You’ve supervised hours of tummy time, watched them conquer rolling over, and shake their little diapered booty while rocking back and forth on their hands and knees. Now they’re off, crawling and hauling butt all around the house. Quick, go catch them before they climb up the stairs, then come back and choose your Insta caption.

Oscar Wong/Moment/Getty Images

Looks like it’s time to baby-proof.

The chase is officially on.

Our little inchworm.

Always on the move.

Constantly crawling at Mach 1 speed.

Today, I left her on her play mat and found her by the dog food.

New achievement unlocked!

Is this the part where we bubblewrap the baby?

Like every new development, this is both exciting and terrifying.

Off he goes!

Instagram captions for baby’s first tooth

Newborn gummy grins are seriously precious, and then there’s something so stinking cute about your baby smiling wide with one bright white tooth in their whole mouth. And when they have four in the front and look like a little bunny? Priceless. Post all of those pics.

It nearly killed us all in the process, but it’s here: baby’s first tooth!

New tooth, who dis?

Look at this pearly white!

Breastfeeding just got a little more interesting.

Does this mean it’s time for steak?

It’s giving Colgate commercial.

What’s the going rate for the tooth fairy these days? I feel like we should start saving now.

I’ll miss your gummy smile.

Look at this wascally wittle wabbit.

We have an overachiever, folks: two teeth at once!

Instagram captions for baby’s first steps

They’ve been pulling up on tables, couches, and anything else within reach. They’ve been holding your hands and striding along. And finally, you caught baby’s very first solo steps on video. When you’re done cheering, here are some words to share along with the footage:

Here she comes, world!

A few small steps for baby, one giant leap for our family. We have a walker!

Let the games begin.

Of course his first steps were toward the snacks.

Later, losers.

Does this mean we officially have a toddler?

“A journey of a thousand miles begins with a simple step.” — Chinese proverb

“Little by little, one travels far.” — J.R.R. Tolkien

“I can only imagine where your tiny feet will go in their lifetime. My only hope is that they never forget the way home.” — Unknown

Before you know it, you’ll be in need of some first birthday Instagram captions. It’s true that babies don’t keep, but by documenting all the milestones and memories along the way, you can revisit some of your baby’s special moments for years to come.