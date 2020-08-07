Best Montessori Learning Towers: 11 Kitchen Helper Stools For Toddlers

At some point in the toddler and preschool years, most kids want nothing more than to help grown-ups with their tasks and assert their own independence by doing whatever they can on their own. In both of these situations, Montessori learning towers come in handy. They’re built specifically to help little ones stand up tall to reach counters and other high surfaces, and kids can usually climb in and out of them on their own.

“Having a low table or stool can be difficult,” Montessori teacher, Sarah Adams, tells Romper in an email, “a tower allows a young child to safely work beside an adult.” Most often, you see kids using these towers in the kitchen, helping their caregivers prepare meals, or possibly even preparing their own food, but that’s not the only place they can be used. “You can use a Montessori tower in any space that would benefit your child,” Adam explains, “I have seen them used in washrooms and at countertops around the home, [and] you can even use them if you have high windows that your child is cleaning.”

Upon first glance, these towers may look a little dangerous, but as long as they’re built well then they should be strong enough to safely hold your child. That being said, Adams notes that you should not leave your child on the stool unattended and that you should always do a quality check before every use. You should also choose your tower carefully to ensure you’re getting a sturdy, quality-made one. “Not all towers are made equally,” Adam says, adding “lighter towers may tip back if your child is leaning back or rocking.”

The extra research is worth the work, though, because Montessori towers are a great way for kids to get involved, help around the house, and gain independence. So, if you’re on the hunt for one, here are a few great options to check out.

1 A Minimalist Helping Stool From Audwell The Oslo Tower Audwell Available in two finishes $285 see on audwell This Montessori tower is made from baltic birch and safe for kids between 18 months and five years old. It has an adjustable platform that can be raised between 12.5 inches and 17.25 inches off the ground and has a small footprint, measuring 33.75” x 15” x 18”, so it’s great for more compact spaces. Additionally, it includes felt glides on the bottom of the tower’s feet, so your child can push it to wherever they need it to go without scratching up the floors.

2 A Learning Tower With Multiple Heights From Little Partners The Learning Tower Little Partners Available in several color options $209.99 see on little partners Available in several color options, this tower is made from solid wood and can be wiped clean with a damp towel whenever it needs a little scrub down. You can choose from four different height options, ranging from 10.9 inches to 18.39 inches, and can easily switch out the heights without having to use any tools. Finally, it’s built to be pushed up flush against a counter and is purposefully heavy so that kids cannot easily push it or tip it over.

3 An Adjustable Kitchen Helper Stool Perfect From Fishersandcraft Mommy's Helper Adjustable Kitchen Step Stool in White/Dark Walnut, Fishershandcraft Etsy Available in 8 colors (prices vary) $99 See on Etsy With three different platform height options, this tower will grow with your child. It's designed to work in small kitchens, at only 17 inches wide and 17 inches deep and only weighs 15 pounds, making it easy for you or your kid to scoot. The best part is that it ships completely assembled, so all you have to do is unbox it and it's ready to go.

4 A Collapsible Montessori Tower With Fun Cutouts By Guidecraft Guidecraft Classic Kitchen Helper Stool Amazon $199.95 See on Amazon When it's not in use, you can collapse this tower down to nearly flat for easy storage. The platform can be raised to either 18 or 15 inches, whichever works best for your child, and can safely hold up to 125 pounds. This model has fun shape cutouts, a little chalkboard, and has an optional mesh attachment that you can put on for a little extra security if you want to.

5 A Two-Person Learning Tower From FussyDuckDesign Double Helper Tower Helper Tower For Twins, FussyDuckDesign - Etsy Available in unfinished or finished (price varies) $174.95 See on Etsy Instead of buying two separate towers, parents of twins or two small kids can invest in this tower that's 22.5 inches wide. The platform can be set at 12, 15, or 18 inches high and has a sturdy bottom step to help give your kids a boost if the platform is at the highest setting. It's important to note that this tower comes unfinished and does require assembly.

6 An Easy-To-Clean Plastic Kitchen Stool From Wayfair Toddler Tower Adjustable Kitchen Stool Wayfair $79.99 $99.99 See on Wayfair If you prefer easy-to-clean plastic over wood, this compact tower is for you. It can be assembled in only five minutes, has non-slip steps and feet, is safe for outside, and can be folded down when it's not in use. The platform can be set at 12, 15, or 18 inches and the tower is safe for kids between 18 months and 5 years old.

7 A No-Screw Design Learning Tower From TheLittlePippo Kids Wooden Kitchen Helper Tower, TheLittlePippo Etsy $275 See on Etsy Made out of durable plywood, this tower has interlocking joints that keep it sturdy without the use of screws (which also makes assembly a breeze). There are three height options for the platform with the overall height of the tower standing at just under 3 feet.

8 A Giraffe-Shaped Toddler Stool From PP OPOUNT PP OPOUNT Kids Step Stool Amazon $139.99 See on Amazon The main thing that sets this nearly three-foot option apart from the others is its fun giraffe look. Kids between 18 months and 3 years old can safely use this tower that comes with a non slip mat and has three platform height options. There is some assembly required, and can take up to 30 minutes to put together if building isn't your forte.

9 A Montessori Learning Tower With A Chalkboard From SweetHOMEfromwood Kitchen tower in white with chalkboard, SweetHOMEfromwood Etsy Available in three colors and with or without the chalkboard $120 See on Etsy Perfect for the little kid who loses interest quickly, this tower has a blackboard attached to it to provide a little extra entertainment if they get bored of assisting. Both the platform and bottom step are adjustable based on your child's height. If you want to save a little money on this tower, you can opt out of the chalkboard and still get the great adjustable design for a lower price.

10 A Toddler Kitchen School Complete With A Cat Face From Craffox Craffox Kitchen Tower Amazon $179 See on Amazon This Montessori tower folds over into a small table and chair set, but also comes with a chalkboard and a cute little cat face design. When it's not folded over, the tower's joints lock into place so you don't have to worry about your child tipping forward. Because of the fold-over design, the step and platform heights are not adjustable. Kids up to 150 pounds can safely stand on this stool.