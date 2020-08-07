Best Montessori Learning Towers: 11 Kitchen Helper Stools For Toddlers

At some point in the toddler and preschool years, most kids want nothing more than to help grown-ups with their tasks and assert their own independence by doing whatever they can on their own. In both of these situations, Montessorilearning towers come in handy. They’re built specifically to help little ones stand up tall to reach counters and other high surfaces, and kids can usually climb in and out of them on their own.
“Having a low table or stool can be difficult,” Montessoriteacher, Sarah Adams, tells Romper in an email, “a tower allows a young child to safely work beside an adult.” Most often, you see kids using these towers in the kitchen, helping their caregivers prepare meals, or possibly even preparing their own food, but that’s not the only place they can be used. “You can use a Montessori tower in any space that would benefit your child,” Adam explains, “I have seen them used in washrooms and at countertops around the home, [and] you can even use them if you have high windows that your child is cleaning.”
Upon first glance, these towers may look a little dangerous, but as long as they’re built well then they should be strong enough to safely hold your child. That being said, Adams notes that you should not leave your child on the stool unattended and that you should always do a quality check before every use. You should also choose your tower carefully to ensure you’re getting a sturdy, quality-made one. “Not all towers are made equally,” Adam says, adding “lighter towers may tip back if your child is leaning back or rocking.”
The extra research is worth the work, though, because Montessori towers are a great way for kids to get involved, help around the house, and gain independence. So, if you’re on the hunt for one, here are a few great options to check out.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.