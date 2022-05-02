Mother's Day
These 19 Silly Mother's Day Jokes Will Make Mom Roll Her Eyes & Smile
Forget Dad jokes; Mom's the word on these gut busters.
Sure, you’ve given pretty presents on Mother’s Day, from festive flowers to beautiful artisanal chocolates. But what about the gift of laughter? Mother’s Day jokes are the perfect present for your mom (or the mom figure in your life). They’re simple enough to remember (perfect for kids to tell), and are easy to wrap up — in love, that is. So if you’re looking for a way to make your momma smile, include one of these Mother’s Day jokes in your holiday festivities.
There are so many ways that you can serve up these Mother’s Day jokes. You can write one down in a handwritten card from your kiddo to their grandmother (cue the waterworks). Or you can break one out during your Mother’s Day brunch (just make sure that Mom has had a mimosa or two beforehand, because there’s nothing worse than a joke that falls flat). The cool part is that since a joke about motherhood and Mother’s Day in general isn’t necessarily expected, it’s bound to get some laughs. And if it’s a grandchild that delivers the joke (or even the punchline), it’s bound to make the joke that much more joyful.
So if it’s for your mom, mother-in-law, a favorite teacher at school, or even family friends, get ready with these Mother’s Day jokes that are pretty darn punny.
Mother’s Day might make you think about flowers, cards, or a fancy schmancy meal. But give Mom what she really wants, which is a Mother’s Day joke that can give her a good laugh at how insane (yet utterly amazing) motherhood can be.