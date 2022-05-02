These 19 Silly Mother's Day Jokes Will Make Mom Roll Her Eyes & Smile

Sure, you’ve given pretty presents on Mother’s Day, from festive flowers to beautiful artisanal chocolates. But what about the gift of laughter? Mother’s Day jokes are the perfect present for your mom (or the mom figure in your life). They’re simple enough to remember (perfect for kids to tell), and are easy to wrap up — in love, that is. So if you’re looking for a way to make your momma smile, include one of these Mother’s Day jokes in your holiday festivities.

There are so many ways that you can serve up these Mother’s Day jokes. You can write one down in a handwritten card from your kiddo to their grandmother (cue the waterworks). Or you can break one out during your Mother’s Day brunch (just make sure that Mom has had a mimosa or two beforehand, because there’s nothing worse than a joke that falls flat). The cool part is that since a joke about motherhood and Mother’s Day in general isn’t necessarily expected, it’s bound to get some laughs. And if it’s a grandchild that delivers the joke (or even the punchline), it’s bound to make the joke that much more joyful.

So if it’s for your mom, mother-in-law, a favorite teacher at school, or even family friends, get ready with these Mother’s Day jokes that are pretty darn punny.

1 What did the mother broom say to the baby broom? It’s time to go to sweep!

2 I llama my mama joke SDI Productions/E+/Getty Images Knock, knock. Who’s there? Llama. Llama who? Llama Llama, I love my mama!

3 Who do flowers celebrate on Mother’s Day? Their chrysanthemoms.

4 Why was the house so neat on Mother’s Day? Because Mom spent all day Saturday cleaning it.

5 Why did the mother’s day gift arrive the day after Mother’s Day? It was chocoLATE.

6 What did the Ancient Egyptian child say when they got lost? “I want my mummy!”

7 What color flowers do mama cats like to get? Purrrrrrrple flowers.

8 A love-filled knock knock joke Knock, knock. Who’s there? Ivana. Ivana who? Ivana give you a kiss for Mother’s Day!

9 Why did the baby strawberry cry? Because his mom was in a jam!

10 A sweet knock knock joke Knock, knock. Who’s there? Bacon. Bacon who? Bacon brownies for Mother’s Day.

11 Happy Mother’s Day, Mom. Yagi Studio/DigitalVision/Getty Images Thanks for puddin’ up with me.

12 What do you call a small mother? A minimum.

13 What did the digital clock say to its mother? Look, Ma! No hands!

14 A floral-themed Mother’s Day joke Knock, knock. Who’s there? Gladys. Gladys who? Gladys Mother’s Day!

15 What kind of candy do moms love for Mother’s Day? Her-she’s Kisses.

16 What did the panda give his mommy? A bear hug.

17 How do you keep little cows quiet, so their mommy can sleep late on Mother’s Day? Use the moooooote button.

18 What all moms want on Mother’s Day joke Morsa Images/DigitalVision/Getty Images Knock, knock. Who’s there? Omelet Omelet who? Omelet Mommy sleep in today.

19 And the mother of all Mother’s Day jokes Roses are red Violets are blue My Mother’s Day jokes Are funnier than you.

Mother’s Day might make you think about flowers, cards, or a fancy schmancy meal. But give Mom what she really wants, which is a Mother’s Day joke that can give her a good laugh at how insane (yet utterly amazing) motherhood can be.