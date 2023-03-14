LEGO launched their brick toy sets in 1958, and they became an instant success. Today, they’re adored by all generations, whether it’s adults enjoying the nostalgic feeling of building something elaborate (like a literal scene from The Office) or a little kid’s first time stacking bricks into a tower. If you or your child is an avid collector of all things LEGO, you’re probably wondering about the new 2023 LEGO sets you can pre-order now to make sure you get your hands on them ASAP. This year’s selection is all about beloved characters (lookin’ at you, Mando and Grogu) and classic movies from decades ago to present day.

Especially if you want to get your hands on a specific new LEGO set, it’s a wise idea to preorder them now. The popular ones tend to sell out quickly, and can leave you empty-handed when it comes time to deliver on your kid’s birthday wishlist.

The good news is, while they’ll still hurt to step on, you might see some familiar faces in the new 2023 LEGO sets you can preorder now. There are special appearances from none other than LEGO Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm from Jurassic Park, technically), Christ Pratt as Star-Lord, and national treasure Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, just to name a few.

1 The house from Disney’s Up ‘Up’ House​ LEGO $59.99 see on lego Age: 9+ Ship date: April 1, 2023 Pieces: 598

2 Disney’s Magic Castle from the theme parks 3-in-1 Magical Castle LEGO $99.99 see on lego Age: 3+ Ship date: April 1, 2023 Pieces: 160

3 A train full of Disney characters Disney Celebration Train​ LEGO $39.99 see on lego Age: 4+ Ship date: April 1, 2023 Pieces: 200

4 An acient temple from Indiana Jones Temple of the Golden Idol LEGO $149.99 see on lego Age: 18+ Ship date: April 1, 2023 Pieces: 1,545

5 A snake-filled tomb with toppling statues Escape from the Lost Tomb LEGO $39.99 see on lego Age: 8+ Ship date: April 1, 2023 Pieces: 600

6 A fighter plane and vintage car from Indiana Jones Fighter Plane Chase LEGO $34.99 see on lego Age: 8+ Ship date: April 1, 2023 Pieces: 387

7 A Minecraft zombie to start your horde Zombie LEGO $9.99 see on lego Age: 10+ Ship date: April 1, 2023 Pieces: 81

8 The Minecraft llama to display or play with Llama LEGO $9.99 see on lego Age: 10+ Ship date: April 1, 2023 Pieces: 100

9 Minecraft’s Alex & her diamond pickaxe Alex LEGO $9.99 see on lego Age: 10+ Ship date: April 1, 2023 Pieces: 86

10 The Guardians’ new ship with explorable rooms inside The New Guardians' Ship LEGO $99.99 see on lego Age: 10+ Ship date: April 1, 2023 Pieces: 1,108

11 Baby Rocket’s escape spaceship from Guardians Baby Rocket's Ship LEGO $34.99 see on lego Age: 8+ Ship date: April 1, 2023 Pieces: 330

12 Guardians’ HQ with Star-Lord & Groot Guardians of the Galaxy Headquarters LEGO $9.99 see on lego Age: Ship date: April 1, 2023 Pieces:

13 Star Wars pirates & their snub fighter Pirate Snub Fighter LEGO $34.99 see on lego Age: 8+ Ship date: May 1, 2023 Pieces: 285

14 The Super Star Destroyer from Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer™ LEGO $69.99 see on lego Age: 18+ Ship date: May 1, 2023 Pieces: 630

15 The Mandalorian, Grogu, & their Starfighter The Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter™ Microfighter LEGO $15.99 see on lego Age: 6+ Ship date: August 1, 2023 Pieces: 88

16 This adorable A-frame cabin A-Frame Cabin LEGO $179.99 see on lego Age: 18+ Ship date: May 13, 2023 Pieces: 1,170

17 A LEGO set for Jurassic Park fans Brachiosaurus Discovery LEGO $79.99 see on lego Age: 9+ Ship date: June 1, 2023 Pieces: 512

18 A gentle triceratops & tiny Jeff Goldblum Triceratops Research LEGO $49.99 see on lego Age: Ship date: Pieces:

19 A velocirator wrangling team Velociraptor Escape LEGO $39.99 see on lego Age: 4+ Ship date: June 1, 2023 Pieces: 137

20 A Jeep & dinosaur set from Jurassic Park Dilophosaurus Ambush LEGO $19.99 see on lego Age: 6+ Ship date: June 1, 2023 Pieces: 211

21 A Dry Bowser battle castle expansion kit Dry Bowser Castle Battle Expansion Set LEGO $109.99 see on lego Age: 8+ Ship date: August 1, 2023 Pieces: 1,321

A train with Mickey Mouse in the conductor’s seat? A perfect recreation of Bowser’s castle? Which brand new 2023 LEGO set will you choose, and you will you make memories building it with?