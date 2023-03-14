LEGO Lovers

New Up house LEGO set you can preorder now
LEGO

Meet The New LEGO Sets Of 2023

Disney, Star Wars, Minecraft, and more.

LEGO launched their brick toy sets in 1958, and they became an instant success. Today, they’re adored by all generations, whether it’s adults enjoying the nostalgic feeling of building something elaborate (like a literal scene from The Office) or a little kid’s first time stacking bricks into a tower. If you or your child is an avid collector of all things LEGO, you’re probably wondering about the new 2023 LEGO sets you can pre-order now to make sure you get your hands on them ASAP. This year’s selection is all about beloved characters (lookin’ at you, Mando and Grogu) and classic movies from decades ago to present day.

Especially if you want to get your hands on a specific new LEGO set, it’s a wise idea to preorder them now. The popular ones tend to sell out quickly, and can leave you empty-handed when it comes time to deliver on your kid’s birthday wishlist.

The good news is, while they’ll still hurt to step on, you might see some familiar faces in the new 2023 LEGO sets you can preorder now. There are special appearances from none other than LEGO Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm from Jurassic Park, technically), Christ Pratt as Star-Lord, and national treasure Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, just to name a few.

The house from Disney’s Up

‘Up’ House​
LEGO

Age: 9+

Ship date: April 1, 2023

Pieces: 598

Disney’s Magic Castle from the theme parks

3-in-1 Magical Castle
LEGO

Age: 3+

Ship date: April 1, 2023

Pieces: 160

A train full of Disney characters

Disney Celebration Train​
LEGO

Age: 4+

Ship date: April 1, 2023

Pieces: 200

An acient temple from Indiana Jones

Temple of the Golden Idol
LEGO

Age: 18+

Ship date: April 1, 2023

Pieces: 1,545

A snake-filled tomb with toppling statues

Escape from the Lost Tomb
LEGO

Age: 8+

Ship date: April 1, 2023

Pieces: 600

A fighter plane and vintage car from Indiana Jones

Fighter Plane Chase
LEGO

Age: 8+

Ship date: April 1, 2023

Pieces: 387

A Minecraft zombie to start your horde

Zombie
LEGO

Age: 10+

Ship date: April 1, 2023

Pieces: 81

The Minecraft llama to display or play with

Llama
LEGO

Age: 10+

Ship date: April 1, 2023

Pieces: 100

Minecraft’s Alex & her diamond pickaxe

Alex
LEGO

Age: 10+

Ship date: April 1, 2023

Pieces: 86

The Guardians’ new ship with explorable rooms inside

The New Guardians' Ship
LEGO

Age: 10+

Ship date: April 1, 2023

Pieces: 1,108

Baby Rocket’s escape spaceship from Guardians

Baby Rocket's Ship
LEGO

Age: 8+

Ship date: April 1, 2023

Pieces: 330

Guardians’ HQ with Star-Lord & Groot

Star Wars pirates & their snub fighter

Pirate Snub Fighter
LEGO

Age: 8+

Ship date: May 1, 2023

Pieces: 285

The Super Star Destroyer from Star Wars

Executor Super Star Destroyer™
LEGO

Age: 18+

Ship date: May 1, 2023

Pieces: 630

The Mandalorian, Grogu, & their Starfighter

This adorable A-frame cabin

A-Frame Cabin
LEGO

Age: 18+

Ship date: May 13, 2023

Pieces: 1,170

A LEGO set for Jurassic Park fans

Brachiosaurus Discovery
LEGO

Age: 9+

Ship date: June 1, 2023

Pieces: 512

A gentle triceratops & tiny Jeff Goldblum

A velocirator wrangling team

Velociraptor Escape
LEGO

Age: 4+

Ship date: June 1, 2023

Pieces: 137

A Jeep & dinosaur set from Jurassic Park

Dilophosaurus Ambush
LEGO

Age: 6+

Ship date: June 1, 2023

Pieces: 211

A Dry Bowser battle castle expansion kit

Dry Bowser Castle Battle Expansion Set
LEGO

Age: 8+

Ship date: August 1, 2023

Pieces: 1,321

A train with Mickey Mouse in the conductor’s seat? A perfect recreation of Bowser’s castle? Which brand new 2023 LEGO set will you choose, and you will you make memories building it with?