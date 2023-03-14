We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
LEGO launched their brick toy sets in 1958, and they became an instant success. Today, they’re adored by all generations, whether it’s adults enjoying the nostalgic feeling of building something elaborate (like a literal scene from The Office) or a little kid’s first time stacking bricks into a tower. If you or your child is an avid collector of all things LEGO, you’re probably wondering about the new 2023 LEGO sets you can pre-order now to make sure you get your hands on them ASAP. This year’s selection is all about beloved characters (lookin’ at you, Mando and Grogu) and classic movies from decades ago to present day.
Especially if you want to get your hands on a specific new LEGO set, it’s a wise idea to preorder them now. The popular ones tend to sell out quickly, and can leave you empty-handed when it comes time to deliver on your kid’s birthday wishlist.
The good news is, while they’ll still hurt to step on, you might see some familiar faces in the new 2023 LEGO sets you can preorder now. There are special appearances from none other than LEGO Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm from Jurassic Park, technically), Christ Pratt as Star-Lord, and national treasure Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, just to name a few.
A train with Mickey Mouse in the conductor’s seat? A perfect recreation of Bowser’s castle? Which brand new 2023 LEGO set will you choose, and you will you make memories building it with?