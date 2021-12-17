9 Cool Nightmare Before Christmas Tattoo Ideas

When it comes to cult classic cartoons, few are as beloved as The Nightmare Before Christmas. The 1993 stop-motion animated musical sounds improbably bizarre. Halloween Town's beloved pumpkin king, Jack Skellington, grows bored of his harrowing hijinks and heads to Christmas Town where he discovers an entirely different kind of celebration. But when his plans to kidnap Santa and take over go awry, chaos ensues. A classic, no? That’s why so many people have decided to commit their love of the film to their skin with Nightmare Before Christmas tattoos.
And since it’s the holiday season, perhaps you’d like to do the same. But what kind of Nightmare Before Christmas tattoo should you choose? There are any number of characters you could immortalize on your body, namely Jack, the star of the show. But what about Emily, his beloved? She might deserve a spot as well. And then there’s the Mayor and Oogie Boogie and Zero, Jack’s dog.
Need some help deciding? Great body artists across the globe have paid homage to this film with intricately detailed designs. Maybe one of these Nightmare Before Christmas tattoos will strike your fancy. Then you can print it off and show your tattoo artist of choice.
Ready to make your love of all things Halloween Town official? Get inspired by these Nightmare Before Christmas tattoos and ink it up.