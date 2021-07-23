Halloween

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 14: Pop music star and Disney actress Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the White House on July 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Rodrigo is partnering with the White House to promote COVID-19 vaccination outreach to her young fans. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

8 Halloween Costumes To Channel Your Inner Olivia Rodrigo

Come on, you know you’ve been singing into your hairbrush.

by Grace Gallagher

If your child has started to ask when they can get their driver’s license, chances are they’re a fan of singer and songwriter, Olivia Rodrigo. Honestly, you may be a fan too; the 18-year-old is super talented, and her ballads are catchy and oh-so relatable. And because of her iconic style that’s ‘90s-inspired with a slightly grunge edge, it’s a safe bet that Olivia Rodrigo costumes are going to be everywhere this Halloween.

Rodrigo, who got her start on the Disney channel, released her debut album, Sour, earlier this year, and her songs have been steadily holding spots in the top 10 of the Billboard top 100 chart. In addition to her angelic voice, she’s known for serving major looks in her music videos, at her red carpet appearances, and on her personal Instagram page. And as you’d probably guess, her amazing clothes tend to be one-of-a-kind or custom designer pieces (she also incorporates a ton of vintage and second-hand looks). But that doesn’t mean you can’t recreate Rodrigo’s looks for yourself.

Whether your child wants to channel the star this Halloween, or you and a group of friends feel like dressing like a gaggle of different versions of Olivia, we have costume ideas so you can look just like the singer, no designer pieces necessary.

1. Olivia Rodrigo in the Driver’s License Video

Olivia Rodrigo/ YouTube

Fortunately, it’s pretty easy to recreate Rodrigo’s look in her hit song, Driver’s License, which debuted in January at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (and became the longest running No.1 hit on the global chart, per Forbes).

Smocked Top
H&M

Available In Sizes 8Y-14Y

All-Over Smocked Flutter Sleeve Top
Abercrombie

Available In Sizes XXS-XL

High-Waisted Slouchy Straight Black-Wash Jeans
Old Navy

Available In Sizes 5Y-16Y

Women's Baggy Jeans
Levis

Available In Sizes 23-32

Kids' Chunky Sneakers
H&M

Available In Sizes 2-5.5Y

JCR Digital Pretend Play Driver's License
Etsy

2. Olivia Rodrigo at the White House

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News, Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo visited the White House in style to encourage young people to get vaccinated. She wore a vintage Chanel tweed suit, black socks, and towering Giuseppe Zanotti platform shoes. You don’t need designer pieces to pull of this iconic costume, however.

Tweed Skirt Suiting Set
Venus

Available In Sizes 2-14

The Olivia Knee High
Olivia J.

Available In Size NB-8Y

FEESHOW Kids Girls Pink Plaid Suit
Amazon

Available In Sizes 3Y-6Y

Seyurigaoka Pink Plaid Outfit
Walmart

Available In Sizes 6M-5Y

Mary Jane Casual
Tippy Tot Shoes

Available In Sizes 2-8

Jeffrey Campbell Ecolier Platform Pump
Nordstrom

Available In Sizes 6-10

4. Olivia Rodrigo in the Deja Vu Music Video

YouTube

Deja Vu is the second single off the singer’s debut album, Sour. The music video begins with her looking very retro with a headscarf, vintage sunglasses, layered necklaces, and a simple white tank. This is a costume you can pull together at the last minute.

Lock Paper Clip Chain
Post 21
Beatrice Head Wrap
Marlo Bea

Available In Sizes Little & Big

Halter Neck Tank Top
Gap

Available In Sizes XS-XXL

Chain Print Bandana
Emery Rose
BP Rectangle Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Deja Vu Necklace
Etsy

5. Olivia Rodrigo on the Cover of Sour

The album cover for Sour is instantly recognizable, plus all you’ll need to recreate this Rodrigo look is a bunch of bright stickers, a fuzzy tank, layered necklaces (plus plenty of rings), and maybe a pop of plaid on the bottom.

Olivia Rodrigo Sour Album Sticker Pack
Etsy
Kids Cozy Knit Tank
Skims

Available In Sizes 2T-14Y

Wild Fable™ Women's Ruched Front Fuzzy Sweater Tank Top
Target

Available In Sizes XS-XXL

Straight Leg Suit Pants In Blue Grid Check
ASOS
Silver Mixed Festival Rings
Claire's

6. Olivia Rodrigo at the BRIT Awards

JMEnternational/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The 18-year-old singer channeled her inner prom queen at the BRIT awards wearing a neon green Dior dress with an edgy black belt and shoes. A custom designer dress is probably out of the question, but you or your littlest Rodrigo fan can replicate this bright and fun look.

Rica Sleeveless Tulle Dress
Alex + Nova

Available In Sizes 2-3Y - 6-8Y

VerneShop Midi 6 Layers Neon Green Tulle Skirt
Etsy

Available In Sizes XS-3XL

Neon Green Ribbed Cropped Tube Top
Shein

Available In Sizes XS-L

Knot-Detail Waist Belt
H&M

Available In Sizes In XXS-XL

7. Olivia Rodrigo at her Sour Prom Party

Rodrigo debuted her Sour Prom concert film via livestream on June 29, and to celebrate, she had a prom-themed party with some friends. As documented on Instagram, Rodrigo wore a vintage Betsey Johnson slip dress and glittery teal platform heels. Don’t forget the corsage and the memorable pigtails when trying this look.

Floral Satin Bias Cut Slip Dress
ASOS

Available In Sizes 0,6,8

Twinkle Sparks Winged Magic Sneakers
Sketchers Kids

Available In Sizes 10.5-2.5

Blue By Betsey Johnson Mari Heeled Sandal
Zappos

Available In Sizes 5-11

Cat & Jack™ ‎ Girls' Embroidered Woven Maxi Sleeveless Dress
Target
ShopGeminiJewels Custom Charm Pearl Necklace
Etsy

8. Olivia Rodrigo in the good 4 u music video

In the music video for her song, good 4 u, Rodrigo donned a classic cheerleader uniform with some unexpected details like black opera gloves, and cute ‘90s inspired hair clips. Fans of the star will know exactly who you or your kid is dressed in this look.

Goody Flower Snap Clips
Safeway
Kids Cheerleader Costume
Amazon

Available In Sizes S-XXL

SAVITA Long Black Elbow Satin Gloves
Amazon

One Size

ThreeH Cheerleader Costume
Amazon

One Size