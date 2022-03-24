These 20 Personalized Gifts For Kids Are Destined To Become Family Heirlooms

While thinking of what gift to buy for a child in your life, you’ve probably asked yourself, what do kids even like? It’s hard to answer that question without generalizing; some kids love nothing more than getting dirty outside, others would rather sit inside and work on an project or pretend to be a chef. But if you’re not planning to take the kid on a trip to Disneyland or buy a truck full of ice cream, one thing all kids seem to love is stuff with their names on it. These personalized gifts for kids are so special because they feel like they were made just for them... and they were.

I still remember how exciting it was to get one of those books where I was the main character in an adventure story. It felt a little like magic. Never underestimate how awe-inspiring it can be for a kid to open up a gift and see their name on it (especially if they have an uncommon name). Whether it’s monogrammed luggage or a water bottle with their name written on it (so much cooler than Sharpie written in mom’s handwriting across the Hydro Flask), a name necklace or bracelet, or a custom blanket made just for them, these personalized gifts for kids will be a hit. And when the gift’s a hit, so are you. Win-win.

1 A Blanket From BaubleBar Sweet Tooth Kids' Blanket BaubleBar $68 see on baublebar It doesn’t get much cuter (or cozier) than a personalized blanket. These cute blankets are the first launch for the newest line from BaubleBar, minibar, a kid's collection which will be introducing new products throughout this year. There are a ton of cute prints to choose from ranging from bold and colorful to more neutral and they’re all made from a soft acrylic knit that can go in the wash (yay!). The price shown includes personalization (up to nine letters). Just note that because of the customization this takes two weeks to produce (so leave at least three weeks with shipping), and cannot be cancelled or returned once ordered.

2 An Initial Croc Jibbitz Colorful Letters and Numbers Crocs Charms Etsy $1.25 see on etsy Give your kids’ Crocs a fun personalized upgrade with these colorful letter Jibbitz (also known as Croc charms). The price shown is for one, so it’s up you whether you go the initial route or spell out their whole name. Reviewers note that these are bright and vibrant, plus they should arrive within two weeks. Sales are final on this one.

3 A Personalized Backpack Personalized Little Scientist Backpack The Black Toy Store $50.48 see on the black toy store Every budding scientist needs a personalized backpack. At checkout, you’ll be able to fill in your kid’s initials or names (up to 12 characters) and it doesn’t cost any extra to make it personal. Shipping is free too. The bag itself is made of a nylon material and it has adjustable straps. One reviewer said, “The quality is superb and super cute! The material is thick & it's bigger than I expected, but perfect for my 3-and 4-year-old granddaughters.”

4 A Personalized Book For Kids Where Are You? Book Wonderbly $36.99 see on wonderbly These cool personalized books for kids offer a unique twist on the Where’s Waldo? concept. The twist? The character your kid is looking for is...themself. Not only will they love seeing their name throughout, but you can actually personalize the character to look like the child by picking everything from skin tone to hairstyle. The book takes kids through six different worlds: one in which they’re a chef, the others a vet, archaeologist, or a famous superstar. There’s also a spooky world, and one that’s all about science. You’ll also get to write a special dedication in the beginning of the book. Shipping times vary but generally Wonderbly books take two to three business days to make, then added time for transport.

5 A Personalized Hooded Towel Company Kids™ Hooded Towel The Company Store $49 see on the company store Getting out of the bath doesn’t have to be a struggle because this personalized hooded towel for kids is fun and inviting. There are tons of other cute styles to choose from if sea creatures aren’t your thing (think unicorns, a walrus, a princess and more) and all styles can be personalized with your child’s name. You even get to choose the font and the color of the personalization or monogram. Making it bespoke costs an extra $6, and expect to wait a bit longer for the product to ship, about 5-7 business days. Also note that this product is unable to ship to Maine, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington.

6 A Personalized Superhero Puzzle Personalized Superhero Puzzle The Black Toy Store $29.95 see on the black toy store A puzzle is an awesome personalized gift for kids, and they’ll feel super special when they unwrap this. The 20 piece puzzle with your kids’ name on it will help them learn problem solving and spatial reasoning, plus they’ll feel super accomplished when they snap the last puzzle piece in place. Personalization does not cost extra, and you’ll get to choose whether the character is a boy or a girl at checkout.

7 A Trio Of Colorful Name Bracelets Rainbow Bracelets Maisonette $36 see on maisonette Personalized bright beaded bracelets are the perfect spring accessory. Two of the bracelets have silver charms in the center, and the third can be customized with your kids’ name, initials, camp name or anything else. These are made to order and they usually ship within five days (and because they’re customized, they’re final sale). Each piece is designed and handmade by Risa of brand Risa’s Pieces, and they’re made with quality materials that are designed to last.

8 A Personalized Chair For Kids Gray with White Piping Anywhere Chair® Pottery Barn Kids $145 see on pottery barn kids Every child needs their very own, perfectly sized chair. Personalization for the Pottery Barn Anywhere Chair costs an extra $15 beyond the shown price, and you can choose any combo of alphabet letters A–Z, numbers 0–9, a comm, or a period. You can also choose the font and the color of the stitching. These usually ship within 4-5 days of ordering, but it’s always a good idea to leave a little extra time for personalization. The chair is covered in a cotton twill slipcover that you can throw in the washer, so it’s no biggie if someone spills milk or sits in the chair with yogurt-covered fingers.

9 A Personalized Name Sign FLOUR SHOP Rainbow Personalized Wall Art Pottery Barn Kids $79 see on pottery barn kids Kids will flip when they see this super fun and colorful personalized name sign. It turns any blank wall into a fun zone and this sign works well in a bedroom, a den, or a kids’ fort. Personalization is included in the price and these are crafted from water based ink on acrylic. The whimsical sign is designed for Pottery Barn by Flour Shop founder Amirah Kassem and rainbow colors are the only option (which is fine by me). This one typically ships in three to five days, though as with any personalized gift, it’s always smart to allow for a little wiggle room.

10 A Monogrammed Yeti Water Bottle For Kids Rambler Jr. 12 Oz Kids Bottle Yeti $31 see on yeti They’ll enjoy cold water all day thanks to this Yeti Rambler Kids’ bottle. The price shown includes the monogram and you can pick the font (you can also choose to upload a logo or an image, like a fish or a national park symbol instead). This Yeti bottle is also a good gift for hard-to-impress teens. This one ships for free, and parents will appreciate that it’s dishwasher-safe.

11 A Personalized Baby Blanket BrownKidSwagcom Baby Monogram Blanket Etsy $68.88 see on etsy Made of a soft, lightweight flannel, this personalized baby blanket makes a sweet gift. This one is machine washable and while it shouldn’t go in the dryer, it dries quickly. It can be customized with any name, and there are two styles: the one not pictured has a dark blue background and features a baby boy. This typically arrives within two to three weeks though the Etsy seller clearly says that occasionally shipping delays happen because of the carrier. If it’s a gift, leave plenty of time.

12 A Personalized Plate For Kids Just For Me Personalized Plate Personal Creations $16.99 $19.99 see on personal creations If getting your kid to sit down to eat is a struggle, a personalized bowl (or mug or placemat) may help. This is a gift that will delight kids (younger kids especially find it really special to see their names written in unexpected places) and the tableware won’t break the bank. Customize with up to ten characters and pick the hair and skin color of the character to closely resemble your child. It’s microwave and dishwasher safe too, and will take at least two weeks to ship.

13 A Weighted Blanket Mini Weighted Blanket Baloo $149 see on baloo If you’ve ever taken a nap with a weighted blanket, you know how cozy it can be. This Baloo mini weighted blanket is designed especially with kids in mind so it’s just nine pounds (for context, the adult blankets go all the way to up 25 pounds). It gets its heft thanks to glass microbead fill which also keeps it cool, so it’s great for hot sleepers. Colored using vegetable dye which is free of chemicals, the blanket is available in two different shades of blue and a pink. For an additional $12, you can have the blanket monogrammed. As the website says, this is suitable for ages 5 through 100. Plus you can wash it, and dry on low heat.

14 A Letter Keychain CopperandThingsCo Pastel Tie Dye Resin Letter Keychain Etsy $11.99 see on etsy Sure they don’t have car keys yet, but kids love keychains, and a personalized letter keychain is even better. These lightweight resin keychains are slightly sparkly, totally rainbow colored, and kids can put on their backpacks. You can choose the tassel color too, and these make a sweet and on trend gift for tweens (or even teens who are getting their licenses). One reviewer said, “My niece loved her keychain with her initials and school colors for the tassel.”

15 A Personalized Tote Tote Bag Personalization Mall $13.99 $19.99 see on personalization mall They’ll never bring the wrong bag home from school, the pool, or camp again thanks to this personalized canvas tote bag. The cute and colorful bag is machine washable, so it stays crisp looking, and you can choose whether the letters are in primary colors or brights. Perfect for a sleepover or a field trip, this cool bag will get them tons of compliments, and you may even want one for yourself. One reviewer said, “I love how this bag turned out! I am using it to fill with Easter goodies for my niece and nephew.”

16 A Name Puzzle BusyPuzzle Personalized Name Puzzle with Animals Etsy $33.44 see on etsy This customizable puzzle from Etsy makes a great baby gift, and in addition to personalizing it with a name, you can get it engraved for an additional fee (the fee varies based on other personalizations). You get to choose a lot with this fun puzzle including how many animals are on the board, the size of the puzzle, and color scheme. This is one of those gifts parents will look at and remember fondly long after a kid stops playing with it.

17 Kids’ Personalized Luggage Little Critter Recycled Luggage Pottery Barn Kids $39.50 see on pottery barn kids Made from recycled water bottles, this cute personalized rolling suitcase is colorful and lightweight and actually affordable (at least by Pottery Barn standards). For an extra $15, you can get their name or initials front and center. This one’s designed to roll smoothly so you won’t hear a ton of complaints while walking through the airport (well, at least about their bag) and it’s super easy to spot if you decide to check it. The pastel suitcase has thoughtful details like a retractable handle and a nameplate inside the front pocket (in case it gets lost). It’s yard-dyed too with environmentally-safe dyes.

18 A Personalized Snow Globe Birthday Flamingo Personalized Snow Globe Things Remembred $10 $40 see on things remembered Snow globes never go out of style (or maybe I just have a soft spot for them). This festive flamingo personalized snow globe gets a glitter shower every time your turn it over, and it’s ready to party with gifts and a paper hat. This serves as a card too because you also get to write a little message above. You choose the font, the message (of course) as long as it’s no longer than three lines of 22 characters each (which is actually a lot of space). This fun and sparkly gift will serve as a sweet momento for years to come.

19 An Engraved Necklace Heart End Engraved Bar Necklace Shutterfly $37.99 $75.98 see on shutterfly This elegant nameplate necklace makes a great personalized gift for a tween or teen and it can be engraved with a name, memorable date, initials or even a custom message. It's available in three finishes: gold (shown), silver, or rose gold. You can choose to customize the front and back or just the front. This necklace is always the same font with the heart graphic, but Shutterfly has other name necklaces if you prefer something different.

20 A Personalized Canvas Personalized Canvas CanvasPeople $15 see on canvaspeople Instead of framing a favorite photo of a treasured moment, trying having it made into a personalized canvas instead. Perfect for nurseries or family rooms, or anywhere else you’d rather not have glass covering a photograph, these canvases have an artistic, ageless sort of look to them you’d only otherwise get with a real painting.

