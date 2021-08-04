Peep Petco’s Halloween Costumes Before They Hit Stores Next Week

So much energy goes into coming up with costume ideas each Halloween. But often pets get forgotten in the fun. Now they don’t have to. Not when you have Petco to provide the best costumes for every size, shape, and species. From snakes to guinea pigs, puppies to kittens, Petco has Halloween costumes covered for all of your fur (and scale) babies.
Better yet? There’s plenty of time to track down your favorite looks. Say you and your fam are doing a whole family cowboy theme this year. No need to exclude Sir Sheds-a-Lot, your snake. He too can get in on the ensemble look with a cowboy costume Petco is selling this year. That’s right, there’s a costume for snakes! And it’s rootin’ tootin’ hilarious! As are basically all of Petco’s many Halloween costumes for pets.
The vibe here is maximum entertainment for minimal cost. Oh sure, you could DIY your basset hound into a toilet paper mummy, but really that’s just going to waste TP and send your dog into howling overdrive. Instead, check out Petco’s options, which go on sale in their “Bootique” on August 10, and find your pup a comfy costume he won’t fight to get out of all night. It’ll provide ample laughs and spare you an evening searching your closets for any extra toilet paper.
