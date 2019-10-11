If you have both a baby and a dog to dress up this Halloween, then embrace this opportunity completely. The matching Halloween costume combos for dogs and babies are all about maximizing their cuteness factor. Whether they’re dressed up like movie characters, bugs, or classic Halloween creatures, these costume duos are sure to grab all the attention this October.

If you have a dog who enjoys wearing clothes and costumes, then Halloween is the ideal time to expand their wardrobe. (Your baby isn’t likely to have an opinion on what they’re wearing this Halloween quite yet.) There are plenty of clever Halloween costumes for dogs featuring everything from Star Wars characters to mystical unicorns. Basically, there’s a dog costume for just about anything these days, and some are seriously clever and hilarious.

If your dog isn’t into playing dress up, then they can still be a part of your family costume. For instance, you can dress the whole family in Bluey Halloween costumes and let the dog go as, well, a regular dog. This is a cool way to make sure everyone in your family, including the four-legged members, have a happy Halloween.

In any case, here are over 20 Halloween costume combos for dogs and babies that will make you laugh or say “Awww!”

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Transformers Deluxe Bumble Bee Transformers Costume for Pets Costume Supercenter S - XL $10.99 see on costume super center Dress your dog like the ferocious Autobot. The signature yellow and black colors will instantly transform your pooch.

Bumblebee Toddler Costume Amazon 12M - 2T $31.93 see on amazon Thanks to a bodysuit and mask, your kid will turn into the character Bumblebee instantly. The detailed, printed costume is actually pretty soft, meaning your kid should enjoy dressing like a bot for a while.

Mail Carriers U.S. Mail Carrier Dog Costume USPS XS - L $17.99 see on USPS Store Complete with a package attached by velcro to your dog’s new “hands,” this costume is detailed and adorable. Who wouldn’t want this adorable mail carrier turning up at their door?

UPS Costume For Babies Halloween Costumes 6M - 24M $22.99 see on Halloween Costumes With a shirt, pants, hat, and box, your kid is ready to become the newest member of the UPS team. How well will your kid manage the box marked “fragile”?

Zebras Zebra Pet Costume Petsmart XS - Big Dog Small $23.99 see on petsmart Your dog will run wild in this stripey zebra costume. Stretchy polyester and Velcro closures are designed for a comfy fit.

Zebra Costume Custom-made Etsy XS - L $79 see on etsy Outfitted in cool zebra stripes, this hooded suit is an easy one-and-done Halloween costume for your baby. It’s also custom-made for your own order.

The Little Mermaid Ariel Pet Costume Target M - XL $23.89 see on Target Take your dog on an undersea adventure with this green tail, shell bra, and bright red wig. Yes, dog wigs are a thing.

Mermaid Romper Amazon 2T - 12M $17.99 see on amazon This romper and headband set will transform your baby into a fantastical mermaid. Plus, the material is polyester and cotton so your baby stays cozy and comfy.

Wizard of Oz Dog Tin Man Costume Halloween Costumes S - XL $24.99 see on halloween costumes A hook and loop fastener makes this costume a breeze to put on your pooch. Now you just have to teach them how to sing “If I Only Had a Heart.”

Wizard of Oz Dorothy Costume Buy Costumes 0-6M $29.99 see on buy costumes With a gingham dress and bright red shoe covers, this costume is spot-on. Your baby will look just like the iconic Dorothy (well, maybe with a little less hair at the moment, but that’s OK).

Robots Robot Dog Costume Target XS - XL $12.99 see on target This shiny silver costume will turn your pet into a robo-dog in no time. Little details like the colorful buttons really make the whole look.

Baby Racket the Robot Costume Costume Supercenter 18M - 2T $45.99 see on costume supercenter With a robot body, hood, leggings, and arm warmers, this costume will have your baby doing the robot in no time. As a plus, this robot looks super-friendly.

Ninja Turtle & Pizza Pet Pizza Slice Costume Target $22.10 see on target Your dog can dress up as the perfect slice of pizza, complete with pepperoni, mushrooms, and olives. Yes, there’s even a plush crust included, too.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Animated Series Baby Costume Amazon 0 - 6M $52.91 see on amazon This adorable turtle jumpsuit comes with all four colors of headbands, so your kid can dress up like Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, or Michelangelo on a whim. Just get your baby to yell “cowabunga” and you’re all set.

Baby Yoda Baby Yoda Dog Costume Amazon XS - XL $17.25 see on amazon Have both of your babies dress as “The Child” this year. This dog costume features fuzzy green ears and it’s made from soft, lightweight material.

Crochet Star Wars Yoda Baby Costume Set Amazon $22.79 see on amazon Made from hand-crocheted cotton, this Baby Yoda costume looks super-cozy and adorable. The green gloves really take the look to the next level.

Candy Corn Dog Candy Corn Costume Amazon M $34.99 see on amazon With this little dress and hat, your dog will transform into the iconic Halloween candy. The tri-colored hat is pretty great on its own, honestly.

Candy Corn Infant Costume HalloweenCostumes 0 - 18M $24.99 see on halloween costumes This cute jumpsuit turns your baby into a piece of candy corn in no time. The instantly recognizable candy does make a super sweet (and simple) costume.

Formalwear Formal Dog Tuxedo Chewy XS - XXL $14.99 see on Chewy Just slip it over your pooch’s head and fasten the Velcro straps. Voila, your dapper dog is ready for whatever the day has in store.

Tuxedo Onesie Amazon 6 - 12M $39.99 see on amazon Comfy as a regular onesie, this tuxedo design makes your baby look super-fancy. The attached bow tie is everything.

Dinosaurs Frisco Stegosaurus Dinosaur Dog & Cat Costume Chewy XS - XXL $23.99 see on chewy Your four-legged friend can dress up like a mighty stegosaurus with this two-piece costume. Now your Halloween festivities can be positively prehistoric.

Baby Green Dinosaur Egg Halloween Costume Pottery Barn Kids 0 - 24M $59 see on pottery barn kids This hatchling dinosaur costume for your baby is next-level adorable. The little cracked eggshell design is brilliant.

Pumpkins Frisco Pumpkin Dog & Cat Costume Chewy XS - XXL $16.99 see on chewy Your pooch will look perfectly on trend for the holiday in this Jack-o’-lantern costume, which features a stuffed pumpkin body and matching cap. You won’t even need to visit a pumpkin patch to get those perfect autumn vibes with this costume.

Baby Cute As A Pumpkin Costume Party City 0 - 24 M $19.99 see on party city The jumpsuit features a classic Jack-o’-lantern face, and there’s a little curled stem on top of the hood. Your baby will be the cutest pumpkin in the patch.

Classic Monsters Frankenstein Dog Costume Chewy S - XL $19.99 see on chewy With a bolt through the head and a tattered green coat, this Frankenstein’s monster costume is ideal for any dog. Now your favorite canine can look like a classic movie monster.

Baby Monster Boo Costume Oriental Trading 6 - 12 $35.69 see on oriental trading This classic look brings to mind Frankenstein’s monster. The striped, distressed jumpsuit and hood features a shock of black hair, bolts, and even a little scar.

Busy Bees Bumble Bee Pet Costume Amazon S - XL $14 see on amazon Thanks to the striped bodysuit, antenna, and little wings, your dog will look unbelievably cute in this costume. It’s made like a hoodie, so your dog should feel pretty comfy in the getup, too.

Infant Baby Bumble Bee Costume HalloweenCostumes XS - L $39.99 see on halloween costumes With swirly designs on the wings, fuzzy stripes, and a bobbly antennae, this bee costume will keep your baby as snug as a bug. Plus, there’s anti-slip rubber on the booties so your little one can buzz around safely all night.

Superheroes Classic Superman Dog & Cat Costume Chewy S - XL $14.99 see on Chewy With a flowy red cape and S on the chest, this classic Superman costume is ideal for any dog. The officially licensed three-piece costume even includes a little yellow belt.

Wonder Woman Infant Romper Costume HalloweenCostumes.com 0 - 12M $34.99 see on halloween costumes The Wonder Woman romper, with its attached tutu, is perfect for your own little hero. The costume also includes a cape, pants, booties, and headband, so your kid will have every detail down.

Witches Purple Witch Dog Costume HalloweenCostumes S - XL $24.99 see on Halloween Costumes Featuring a laced-up dress and pointy hat, it’s a perfect Halloween look for any dog. With sheer netting and velvety fabrics, this is one fancy dog outfit.

Witch & Famous Infant Costume Amazon XS - L $14.41 see on amazon The “witch and famous” costume includes a printed graphic jumpsuit, glittery tutu, and a hat with a silvery heart bucke. In other words, it’s the most Instagrammable baby costume of the year.

Sea Creatures Shark Attack Dog & Cat Costume Chewy XS - XXL $14.99 see on Chewy With simple Velcro closures, this costume will turn your dog into a fearsome shark in no time. It’s like you can hear the theme song from Jaws every time they get near you.

Tiny Tentacles Octopus Costume HalloweenCostumes 6 - 18M $54.99 see on Halloween Costumes Made with a jumpsuit, hood, and booties, this octopus costume will turn your baby into one of the coolest creatures under the sea. Also, the giant, expressive eyes on the hood are a hoot.

Lattes Puppy Latte Dog Costume Party City S - XL $19.99 see on party city Made from a cute shirt and hat combo, the puppy latte costume is beyond sweet. Just like the baby’s costume, it features a whipped cream top and straw.

Infant Cuddly Cappuccino Costume HalloweenCostumes 0 - 2T $29.99 see on Halloween Costumes A onesie with an attached tutu forms the cup portion of this beverage-inspired costume, while the fluffy collar and headband form the foamy whipped cream topping. Oh, and check out the little straw peeking out of the headband.

Ghostbusters Ghostbuster Jumpsuit Dog & Cat Costume Chewy S - XL $15.99 $25 see on chewy Who you gonna call? The two-piece costume transforms your dog into a member of the famous ghost-hunting team. There's also an inflatable proton pack for extra realism.

Ghostbusters Slimer Deluxe Costume Amazon 6M - 2T $35.94 see on amazon This big, squishy romper with a giant slimer head on top is equal parts hilarious and adorable. Who knew the 1980s movie monster could look so cute?

Spiders Spider Dog Costume Amazon XS - L $23.77 see on amazon Just look at all those legs and eyes. What will this fuzzy creature look like skittering around your home?

Itsy Bitsy Spider Costume HalloweenCostumes 6M - 2T $29.99 see on Halloween costumes Fluffy and colorful, this spider costume is more cute than creepy. Plus, the velvety jumpsuit and food are designed to be plush and comfy for your baby.

Peacocks Pretty As A Peacock Dog Costume Yandy XS - L $17.95 see on Yandy The fluffy headpiece, bright blue body, and gorgeous tail feathers turn your dog into a stately peacock. Just think of the photo opportunities.