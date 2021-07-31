10 Sweet Photos Of Simone Biles With Her Parents & Siblings

Family is everything to Simone Biles. And there’s no doubt she is leaning on them now for extra love and support. The Olympic gold medalist pulled out of the gymnastics finals after feeling like she was not in the right “headspace” to compete safely. Her decision to prioritize her well-being and mental health is being applauded by many, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, and, of course, her family.

Biles is the daughter of Nellie and Ronald Biles, who are actually her adoptive parents and biological grandparents. Over the years, the Olympian has been very transparent about her upbringing and parents. Nellie and Ronald adopted Biles, as well as her sister Adria, in 2003 when she was 6 years old. Biles also has an older sister named Ashley and two older brothers, Ron and Adam. Before she was adopted, Biles would visit her grandparents all the time.

“Growing up, my biological mom was suffering from drug and alcohol abuse and she was in and out of jail,” Biles said in an interview with Women’s Health. “I never had a mom to run to. I do remember always being hungry and afraid. At 3 years old, I was placed in foster care.”

“My parents saved me,” she added. “They’ve set huge examples of how to treat other people, and they’ve been there to support me since day one. There’s nothing I could say to them to thank them enough.”

Biles has a relationship with her biological mother, Shanon Biles, who has been sober since 2007. In 2016, Shanon told the Daily Mail she speaks with her daughter. “When I talk to Simone, it’s a brief conversation, like, ‘I miss you, I love you, I can’t wait to see you, I’m proud of you, I’m watching. You go girl,’” she told the publication.

Throughout her life, Biles has faced many tough moments, but the 24-year-old’s family has always been in her corner. “The Olympics is no joke! BUT I’m happy my family was able to be with me virtually,” Biles wrote on Instagram before she withdrew from competing in Tokyo, “they mean the world to me!”

“Just Be The Best Simone” Nellie Biles/Instagram Simone’s parents have attended every Olympics except the 2020 Games due to Covid-19 restrictions. As she prepared to go to Tokyo, Nellie sent virtual hugs, kisses, and prayers to Simone. “I am going to miss this but just know that I will be in Tokyo in spirit,” she wrote on her Instagram on July 14. “May The Lord continue to guide and keep you. Just be The Best Simone.”

“We love you” Nellie Biles/Instagram On July 25, Nellie posted an encouragement message to her daughter as she prepared for the Olympic finals. “We held our breath but knew that prayers would prevail. Just be the Best Simone. We love you,” Nellie wrote on her Instagram. A mother’s prayer is priceless.

“Thanks for always being there for me” Simone Biles/Instagram On June 29, Simone gave kudos to her parents in a touching appreciation post. “Thanks for making sacrifices since day 1 so I can live out my dream,” the Olympian wrote on Instagram. “But most importantly thanks for always being there for me through all the highs and lows. You guys are the absolute best. I love y’all.”

Sister Seflie Simone Biles/Instagram In May, Simone posted a sweet selfie with her sister Adria. “petition to add a day in between saturday and sunday,” she captioned the post.

In Paris With Her “Rock” Simone Biles/Instagram To commemorate her mother’s birthday last year, Simone shares a memorable moment with her mother in Paris. “Thanks for making all things happen & being a rock in my life! Forever grateful for you,” she wrote on her Instagram on Feb. 18, 2020.

Night Out With Dad Kevin Mazur/KCASports2017/WireImage/Getty Images In 2017, Simone and her dad had a little daddy-daughter date night when the two attended the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards. That year, Simone won the award for “favorite female athlete.”

A Kiss For Mom Johnny Nunez/FilmMagic/Getty Images Simone gave her mom a kiss on the cheek as photographers snapped a photo of them at a 2016 event in New York City.

Sibling Love Nellie Biles/Instagram Fun fact: Simone is actually the second youngest in her family. She has one older sister, Ashley, and two older brothers, Ron and Adam, as well as her youngest sister Adria.

Super Bowl Snap Nellie Biles/Instagram A family that tailgates together stays together! This family moment was captured in 2017 during a Super Bowl tailgate party looking like they were having a blast.