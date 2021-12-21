Although all of the astrological signs took a cosmic hit in one way or another this year, 2021 wasn’t peachy for you, was it Pisces? You might have found yourself struggling as you tried to navigate the waters of career and kids, all the while not necessarily paying attention to the person who needed you the most: you. All of those waves were sometimes a bit too much for you to ride, and often, it felt like the undertow was pulling you under. But that was so last year, Pisces. Be prepared for something so, so much better, as your Pisces 2022 horoscope is all about abundance, good fortune — as long as you keep swimming.

Luckily for you, little fishie, the tides turn in 2022, and for the better. You’ll find that of everything in the New Year, there’s a sense of relief, purpose, and most importantly, a plan for accomplishing it all. But what’s bringing about all those astrological blessings? It’s Jupiter, the biggest planet in our solar system, whose presence magnifies all the good in your life… and then adds on extra. “Jupiter is in your sign bringing you big blessings, opportunities to expand and explore,” Wanica Dunn, an astrologer tells Romper. “This is a time of abundance and truly reaching your highest potential.”

You’ll no longer feel like a little fish in a big pool, Pisces. Read your Pisces 2022 horoscope, and discover that the world is your oyster.

Love

You may have experienced some heartbreak in the past, Pisces, but that’s all about to change. Even if you’ve kept your heart tucked close to your scales, you’re about to allow yourself the opportunity to love again. “When Jupiter enters your zodiac sign throughout much of 2022, there can be a feeling of your heart opening, knowing you are ready to begin again,” Jordane Maree, an astrologer and founder of Girl and Her Moon tells Romper. “You are deeply supported this year, as if life is holding you in a beautiful and comfortable cocoon.” But this renewed sense of confidence isn’t just for new relationships; you might get the opportunity to revisit old ones as well. Expect some deep healing in March, when a full moon shines some beautiful moon beams on the relationships in your life. No matter what (or who) you choose to be with, make sure that your focus always remains on you, and what you need.

Finances

The New Year is when you’ll finally get your finances in order, sweet fishie. There will be specific times when money will flow freely into your life, so you’ll need to be mindful of these opportunities; they don’t come around everyday, after all. “Your eyes really turn to money matters mid-May to the end of October, when Jupiter moves through your house of finances,” Stephanie Gailing, an astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care tells Romper. “While opportunities to make money may expand, they start with your valuing yourself more and not settling for not being compensated for the gifts you have.” Just be mindful of your purchases, Pisces. While you have some chances to score some extra cash in 2022, there will be temptations to blow it, so harness your money-making abilities very carefully. Adds Dunn: “This is the time to heal your relationship with money.”

Family

Family is your focus, Pisces. There’s no getting around that. And since it’s your primary purpose in life, it makes sense that you’ll need time to give it the attention it deserves. Fortunately, the stars have already seen this, and that might explain why there are two retrogrades meeting your 4th house of home, family, and domestic life this year. “These retrogrades will bring some momentary ‘pauses’ to stop and reflect upon the path you are walking,” explains Maree. “Retrogrades come to slow us down, because in this fast-paced society, there isn’t much time to take stock of who we are, what direction we are moving in, and if the life we have created or ourselves serves us and those around us.” The retrograde wlll commence in late October, so make sure that you take the time for lots of self-introspection, something you’re totally attuned to as a sensitive water sign.

Career

As a caring, communicative sign, it should be no surprise that your career will really take off in those areas come 2022. According to Maree, the Lunar Nodes this year sit in your 3rd and 9th house, bringing (count ‘em), four eclipses your way across the year. “In terms of your career, this could bring incredible opportunities in your communication sector, allowing you to share your talents, insights, and message across the globe, bringing beautiful recognition,” says Mareer. “Teaching, writing, travel, or any kind of media projects are highly supported.” But this surge in your career will be a catalyst for you to discover what you really want to be doing. “ With Saturn sitting in your 11th house of big dreams and collective impact, you are being asked to look at who you desire to be in the world and what legacy you want to leave behind, and begin to build towards making that idea your reality,” she says. If you dedicate time to discerning what sort of meaningful work you’d like to be doing, these eclipses could be the jumpstart towards an impactful (and purposeful) career journey.

In so many ways, 2022 is going to be a magical year for you, Pisces. Not only will you venture into new territory, but you’ll also have the confidence and clarity to live your best life.