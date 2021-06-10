8 Safety Products Every Pool Owner Should Know About

It kind of feels like we just shed our winter coats, so I can hardly believe it’s pool time once again. But get that unicorn floaty out of the garage, because temps are rising, and your kiddos are going to be super psyched to start cannonballing.
If you’re lucky enough to own your own pool, well, that’s totally awesome and I only sort of want to shoot laser beams of jealousy right at your face. But my white hot envy aside, it’s a big responsibility to own a pool, and having pool safety products in your home and patio will keep everyone safe.
It is absolutely vital people keep their pools safe for their own children, as well as for any kids who might wander over. But an important side note: While the products listed here are great for helping to keep things secure, there is absolutely no substitute for adult supervision, and children should never be left unattended when swimming.
Another thing to consider: It isn’t just drowning that can be a concern. There’s also the risk of sun exposure, swimmer’s ear, and slippery surfaces. So with that in mind, below are some pool products to help keep summertime as it should be: easy, breezy, and free of injury!
