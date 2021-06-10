8 Safety Products Every Pool Owner Should Know About

It kind of feels like we just shed our winter coats, so I can hardly believe it’s pool time once again. But get that unicorn floaty out of the garage, because temps are rising, and your kiddos are going to be super psyched to start cannonballing.

If you’re lucky enough to own your own pool, well, that’s totally awesome and I only sort of want to shoot laser beams of jealousy right at your face. But my white hot envy aside, it’s a big responsibility to own a pool, and having pool safety products in your home and patio will keep everyone safe.

I hate to segue from unicorn floaties to grim statistics, but if you’re a pool owner, it’s important to know the facts. According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC): “Every day, about 10 people die from unintentional drowning. Of these, two are children aged 14 or younger. Drowning ranks fifth among the leading causes of unintentional injury death in the United States.”

It is absolutely vital people keep their pools safe for their own children, as well as for any kids who might wander over. But an important side note: While the products listed here are great for helping to keep things secure, there is absolutely no substitute for adult supervision, and children should never be left unattended when swimming.

Another thing to consider: It isn’t just drowning that can be a concern. There’s also the risk of sun exposure, swimmer’s ear, and slippery surfaces. So with that in mind, below are some pool products to help keep summertime as it should be: easy, breezy, and free of injury!

1 Threshold Alarm HENDUN Outdoor Door Alarm with Remote Keypad Amazon $19.99 see on amazon Obviously, the number one safety concern with swimming pools is the risk of drowning. A really smart way to safeguard against potential accidents is to have a “threshold alarm.” This is basically an alarm that can be set to go off whenever the entrance to the pool (be it a door, a gate, whatever) is opened. They are easy to silence, but also make it very easy to know when someone might have wandered near the water.

2 Wall-Mounted Alarm PoolEye Inground/Aboveground Immersion Pool Alarm $141.39 see on amazon This is another type of alarm, but this one actually goes inside the pool and attaches to the wall. It detects movement or waves within the water, then sounds an alarm and alerts you that someone may have fallen in.

3 Non-Slip Water Shoes/Socks nerteo Aquatic Water Shoes Amazon $16.99 SEE ON AMAZON We all know little kids (and sometimes even big kids) can get super amped up during swim-time. And no matter how many times you might remind them of “no running,” they might be so eager to show off their next ninja jump into the water that they forget. The area around pools can sometimes be slippery, which can lead to dangerous falls. A good pair of water shoes or socks can help keep those little feet from sliding.

4 Ear Drops Swim-EAR Drying Aid Amazon $9.86 SEE ON AMAZON One of the painful downsides of loads of time in the pool? Swimmer’s ear. To avoid ear infections, try giving your kids some water-drying ear drops after they go for a dip.

5 Personal Detector Safety Turtle New 2.0 Child Immersion Pool/Water Alarm Kit DIYControls $180.49 SEE ON DIY CONTROLS Maybe you’d prefer to monitor your kid more closely instead of the pool? In which case, this Safety Turtle Alarm kit can be a good way to go. This turtle-shaped bracelet can go on your child’s wrist. (Or on a pet’s collar, if you’re worried about an animal.) If the bracelet comes in contact with water, an alarm will sound. It can be turned on or off as needed, and parents can purchase multiple bracelets if they need more than one.

6 UV Sun Tent Sunba Youth UV Sun Tent Amazon $39.99 SEE ON AMAZON Obviously you’re already going to have your kid slathered in sunscreen. But another way to let kids hang out poolside without constantly having to reapply lotion is to invest in a UV sun tent. There are lots of easy-to-use pop-up tents out there, many of which offer good UV protection.