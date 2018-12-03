17 Teachers Share The Best Holiday Gifts They've Ever Received

Of all the people in a 4-year-old's life, one of the most important (outside of mom, dad, sibs, grands and the cousins) is their preschool teacher. Maybe your child even pretends to be their teacher (the ultimate flattery), or tells you stories about how funny and kind their teachers are.

With that in mind, many parents choose to remember these educators with a little treat at the holidays. But have you ever wondered what preschool teachers consider the best gifts they ever received? We asked real educators to tell us the best gifts for preschool teachers, and their answers may surprise you

Teachers have a hard job (imagine getting multiple 3-year-olds to nap at the same time). Giving educators a holiday gift shows your appreciation for the work that goes into the job. Whether it’s a handmade gift with a lot of meaning (like a book of letters or illustrations from the kids) or something usable, like a joint gift card from everyone in the class or a basket of their favorite things, this list shows that teachers remember their gifts long after the holiday season (one still hangs a Christmas ornament made by a student over ten years later).

So this year skip the pencil-shaped coffee mug (and also as one teacher said, the Starbucks gift cards) in favor of these preschool teacher gifts.

A Creative Gift lisegagne/E+/Getty Images “I received a beautiful piece of artwork that looked like a small quilt. Every child decorated a little paper square. A talented mom, who was an artist, put it all together in this incredible encaustic style. It’s so bright and joyful and it brings me the warmest feelings every time I look at it.” -Anonymous

A Joint Gift Card “Monetarily, it’s always best when they collect as a class and do one big gift card. More sentimentally, it’s always good when they put together a book of letters from the students.” - Anonymous

A Special Ornament “A customized Christmas ornament. I still smile when I put it on the tree. That kid is like, 18, now.” - Lori

Gifts For An At-Home Spa “Bath bombs, candles, and Amazon gift cards! No Starbucks gift cards, though, because they're over-gifted to teachers" - Jacklyn

The Gift Of A Library kali9/E+/Getty Images “I haven’t gotten a lot of individual gifts since gift giving isn’t technically allowed in the NYCDOE. But actually, when [my daughter] was born, several families gave me books that were favorites of their children when they were babies — like actual books from their home libraries that were well-loved. It felt as though the kids were passing them onto her, and every time we read those specific books I think of those kids.” -Anonymous

A (Returnable) Vase "I once received an enormous Lenox vase from a student. It was beautiful, but I was young and broke at the time, and my car's tires were dangerously worn down. I was able to return the vase to the store for cash to purchase new tires, so I really was grateful for the fabulous gift." - Stephanie

A Meaningful Bracelet "Right now, I'm looking at and wearing one of the best gifts I've ever gotten. It's an angel bracelet. If I'm having a tough day, I look at it to remind me that what I say and do has meaning to the kids in my class." -Lisa

A Store Gift Card "Once, a parent gave me a Macy's gift card. As it happened, money was tight for my husband and me that year, and we were afraid we wouldn't be able to buy gifts for our young daughter. That card was like a miracle; it helped give our family a very nice Christmas." - Joanne

A Bottle Of Cheer "I got a nice bottle of wine from a parent, along with a thank-you note telling me to relax and enjoy. Need I say more?" - Dina

A Class Project "My students' parents got together and made a class book for me with all the kids' writings and drawings. I love it." - Lisa

A Pretty... Coaster (?) "The most memorable gift I ever got was a pewter disk-shaped object. It looked like a coaster — except there was only one, and coasters usually come in sets of four. My student was so excited that he insisted that I open it right away, and after I gushed at how thoughtful and lovely (and heavy!) it was, he asked me, "What is it?" I told him that it was a fancy place to put my coffee cup, and I prayed that I was right, just in case my answer went back to his mother!" - Anonymous

A Kitchen Aid "Last year, a student gave me a ceramic spoon rest. I was a little puzzled at first, since it was so different from any other gift I'd ever gotten as a teacher. But I'd never used one before, and I didn't realize how useful they are. It has a permanent place on my stove now, and I think of that student every time I see it." - Vanessa

A Basket Of Treats "Several of the moms in my class one year asked me for a basic list of things I liked: favorite food, hobbies, etc. For Christmas, they joined together and created a big basket for me. It contained movie tickets, a cookbook, a puzzle, and a homemade meal of spaghetti and meatballs, Italian bread and a bottle of wine! My family and I enjoyed the dinner that night, and continued to use the other items in the basket well into the spring and beyond. It was the most considerate and memorable gift I've ever gotten." - Elizabeth

A Pampering Gift "My first year teaching preschool, a parent gave me a holiday gift bag with a little box of chocolates and a body wash and lotion set. It might not seem all that unique, but for a new and overwhelmed teacher, it was a much-needed message that it was okay to take a break and do something nice for myself." - Anonymous

A Religious Item "A friend of mine had a student in her class whose family had recently moved here from a Middle Eastern country. For Christmas, the family gave her a clock with a picture of Jesus on it. Even though she was a barely-practicing Catholic, she thought it was so sweet that they wanted to honor her faith." - Kimberly

A Cultural Memento "I once had a student whose family came from the Philippines. For the holidays, they gave me a decorative collapsible Filipino basket carved from a single piece of wood. I loved both the basket and the fact that they were sharing their culture with me." - Rosa