Here's What You Need To Know About Publix's Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Hours

When you’re rushing around trying to pick up every present possible before the holidays, you might forget that you’re going to need to cook come Christmas, too. Unfortunately, if you mistakenly assumed you had that cream of chicken soup to recreate that casserole your family loves, you might need to run out to the supermarket to score some last-minute ingredients for the 24th and 25th. But what time does Publix close on Christmas Eve? And is Publix open on Christmas Day? You want to make sure your holiday dinner is delish — and that you never run out of nuggs for your kiddo who probably won’t eat anything else.

What Time Does Publix Close On Christmas Eve?

If you need to pick up some heat-and-serve apps for your Christmas Eve dinner, plan to leave as early as possible. Because if you’re asking yourself if Publix is open on Christmas Eve, it is, but not for as long as you might expect. “While our stores do open at their traditional times on Christmas Eve, we do close our stores early, 7 p.m., on Christmas Eve,” Maria Brous, Director of Communications at Publix tells Romper.

Is Publix Open On Christmas Day?

But in a blink of an eye, it will be Christmas morning, and you’re undoubtedly going to need something else that requires a trip to the store. It begs the question: is Publix open on Christmas day? After all, Christmas morning definitely isn’t the time you want to find out that you forgot to get extra formula for your baby — or that you’re down to your last diaper. If Publix is your store, you might need to shop elsewhere, though, because the supermarket is closed on Christmas Day. In fact, December 25 is only one of three days of the year that Publix is closed. “For our more than 90 year history, our stores have been closed on Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day in order to allow our associates an opportunity to observe and celebrate the holiday with family and friends,” says Brous.

If You Shop At Publix On Christmas Eve, You Have Options

Publix, a popular supermarket chain in the southeast region of the U.S., has stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia, with even more stores scheduled to open in the coming weeks. Although Publix offers delivery, Christmas Eve might affect the service, so it’s a good idea to call ahead to see if you can get your ham delivered on time for the holiday. Curbside pickup is also an option if your toddler fell asleep in their car seat and you don’t want to run the risk of waking them up while running your errands, (and feeling their wrath).

So if you’re looking for a turkey, a party platter, or just some subs for a quick holiday lunch, Publix can help feed your fam for the holidays. That way, you’ll be able to celebrate safely at home, and easily make a meal that’s as memorable as those kooky socks from Aunt Clara.