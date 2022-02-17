Here's When You Can Shop At Publix On Presidents Day

There are some holidays (like Passover, July 4th, or Christmas) that you might prepare for weeks in advance. And then, there are other holidays, like Columbus Day, that just creep up on you. The same can probably be said for Presidents Day, the holiday that no one can remember if it comes in January or February. But if you need to swing by the supermarket, (and Publix is your pick), you might find yourself asking if Publix is open on Presidents Day.

A Quick Primer On Presidents’ Day

Part of the reason why you might not remember when Presidents Day is probably has to do with the fact that there isn’t the same date dedicated to it each year. Presidents Day, which is celebrated on the third Monday in February, was originally known as Washington’s Birthday (that would be our first President, George Washington). But because President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday also falls in February, it became known as Presidents Day.

These Are Publix’s Presidents Day Store Hours

That’s all fine and good, but can you get your hands on some Buffalo Style Chicken Breast Dip at Publix on Presidents Day or not? Well, the good news is, yes, you can. “We are open with our traditional store hours on Presidents Day,” a Publix spokesperson tells Romper. If you’re not familiar with Publix’s store hours, then you’ll be pleased to know that you can start shopping as early as 7:00 a.m. in the morning, or even swing by to pick up some late-night snacks before the supermarket closes come 10:00 p.m.

Here's What You Should Be Shopping For At Publix

Considering that it’s Presidents Day and all, you might decide to get something to celebrate the holiday. But in addition to apples (an ode to President Washington), what should you get? Well, the options are endless. If you don’t feel like cooking, (it’s a holiday, after all), Publix has a wide variety of subs to choose from. You can grab the always kid-friendly Chicken Tender Sub (think nuggs and cheese on bread), or even Publix Deli Smoked Pulled Pork Meal ($8.49).

And if you want to celebrate Washington and Lincoln’s birthdays, you’re going to need something sweet. A cookie platter ($20.99) is cool, but it doesn’t hold a candle to the Dulce De Leche Torte ($19.99), which you can, you know, put a candle in.

Presidents’ Day shopping at Publix will be easy breezy, since the supermarket chain is honoring their normal business hours. And that means whether you swing by after school drop-off, on your lunch break, or need to grab something quick for dinner, you’ll be able to grab your shopping cart and get everything you need — even those snacks that you don’t ever share with your kiddos.