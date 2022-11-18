35 Pumpkin Pie Instagram Captions That Are Absolutely Delicious

Blame it on all those trips to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, because now you’ve got a house full of fruit and gorgeous orange gourds. Sure, you can carve out a few pumpkins and transform them into jack-o-lanterns — or you could turn them into something sweeter, like pies. But once you bake up a beautiful pie, you’ll need to share your baking prowess with the world. If you’re at a lack for words to describe your culinary creation, you’ll need some pumpkin pie Instagram captions that will make your post picture-perfect.

Sure, you might think that the image of your pumpkin pie with the most tender, flaky crust needs no explanation, but as it turns out, Insta posts that have captions tend to get more engagement (read: likes and shares) than those that just show a photo and nothing else. That’s right, viewers want to read something cute and quippy to go along with images of a pumpkin pie coming fresh out of the oven, a single slice sitting prettily on a plate, or even a funny baking fail.

And when you have pumpkin pie Instagram captions, you’ll always know the right thing to say, particularly when your pie is pretty much perfection. That alone should give you an attitude of gratitude.

Pumpkin pie Instagram captions for photos of pie prep

We’re having a gourd of a time!

Life is what you bake of it.

Don’t be afraid to take whisks.

For goodness bakes.

Go big or gourd home.

Pie love spending time with you.

Let’s get baked.

Hello, pumpkin.

Bakers gonna bake.

I crust you. You can do this!

This is my pie or die.

In pie we crust.

Pumpkin pie Instagram captions for baked pies

GMVozd/E+/Getty Images

Hello, gourd-geous.

Fall vibes and pumpkin pie.

Give thanks and eat pumpkin pie.

Just a girl who loves pumpkin pie.

You’re my little pumpkin pie.

Ready for a pumpkin pie hangover.

I only have pies for you.

Sugar, spice, and everything nice.

You’re the pumpkin to my pie.

Baked to pie-fection.

Thankful for family — and pumpkin pie.

Pumpkin pie Instagram captions for slices served:

Sweet as pumpkin pie.

Find someone who looks at you the way I look at pumpkin pie.

Feast your pies on this.

Pie love you.

Pie not?

Autumn skies and pumpkin pie.

Give ‘em pumpkin (pie) to talk about.

Slice to meet you.

Currently pumpkin occu-pied.

Love at first bite.

Slice, slice, baby.

A picture might be worth a thousand words, except when it comes to Instagram. Having a quippy caption to accompany your pumpkin pie pics means you’ll always have something sweet to say.