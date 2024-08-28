I’m going to be real honest with you — nobody does holidays like Rifle Paper Co. The iconic brand, once just stationery, has branched out to everything from home goods and bedding to swimwear and fashion... and now they’re going full Halloween. If you’ve ever seen Rifle Paper Co. collections before, then you know that a Rifle Paper Co. Halloween drop is full of all treats and zero tricks.

I’m a huge Halloween fan, but I’m not into the super gory or grotesque side of Halloween decor. I prefer things pretty and sweet and a little cutesy, and Rifle Paper Co. has all of that plus so much more with their new Halloween drop. The patterns are just darling, featuring a bunch of Halloween icons like witches, ghosts, and scarecrows, and the pieces cover everything from plates and dishware to baking supplies and trick-or-treat bags.

But Rifle Paper Co. also has a line with Pottery Barn Kids, so if you’re looking for bedding, pajamas, and more fun decor for spooky table settings and Halloween parties, there is plenty to be had.

Beyond all the gorgeous patterns and designs, Rifle Paper Co. stuff is solid. I have three daughters, and all of our Rifle Paper Co. goodies have managed to withstand their chaotic nature and their constant (and I mean constant) handling of my holiday decor. If you also have children who perpetually rearrange your decor tableaus, get at me. We must work together to stop them.

Here are a few of our favorite pieces from the Rifle Paper Co. Halloween collection:

Remember what I said about sturdy? These plates and serving platters are made of melamine, so the minute your kid insists they can carry the tray of cupcakes to the table, you only have to worry about all those spooky buttercream pumpkins smashing to pieces and not your platter. The porcelain mug is a different story, though, and you should clearly keep that way from everyone in the house and just drink from it in quiet peace every October morning.

Also, I never thought I’d become a person who switches out her spatulas for seasonal baking utensils, but now I am — and you can be, too.

The prices on these pieces are really great and fair, too. You don’t have to worry about the designs fading or flaking off, and even the tea towel is meant to withstand some washes and look as good as new every time. The illustrations are so bright and fun.

Yes, the Pottery Barn Kids collection is a little more expensive, but IYKYK. Pottery Barn items last for absolute ever and are pretty much heirloom pieces. Their bedding and sheet sets can handle tons of washes, and we have our own version of their Christmas ceramic mugs for the kids that, despite many (many) drops, have all held up over the last few years.

So, which Rifle Paper Co. Halloween item are you most excited about? Doesn’t it make you want to throw a spooky party?