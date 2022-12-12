Sagittarius, Your 2023 Horoscope Says This Could Be The Year Of TTC

November and December babies, are you curious about your Sagittarius horoscope 2023? Astrology experts are saying this will be a big year for archers like you, especially in the romantic and domestic aspects of your life. So, if you’ve been hoping to find that special someone — or talk to your partner about having a baby to add a new special someone to your family — 2023 may be just the year to do so.

In fact, 2023 will be a year with lots of creative energy for Sagittarius, and you should focus on harnessing a little bit of it each day.

“It feels like a really good year for everything having to do with creativity and passion, integrating them into your daily life, and making practicing joy part of your daily experience,” Noush Joon, astrologer for Girl and Her Moon, tells Romper.

Love

Single Sagittarians, the stars are aligning for you to make a meaningful new connection in the new year.

“If you’re a single Sagittarius, this could be a good year to meet somebody and have fun meeting people,” says Joon.

And for those in relationships already, any lingering issues from 2022 should become a thing of the past very soon, according to Joon.

“If you’re in a relationship, then there may have been something you’ve been dealing with from August 2022 that is still causing a little conflict or creating uncertainty within your partnership, and it feels like it gets a lot easier in January. It dissolves by then.”

Finance

As far as money goes, your Sagittarius horoscope 2023 indicates your year should go pretty well. However, it won’t be entirely smooth sailing.

DRAKULA IMAGES/Moment/Getty Images

“We begin the year with a mercury retrograde, which could bring up confusion or delays with finances or receiving payments,” Joon says. “Whatever you’re dealing with, maybe you have to rebudget or restrategize. Then that issue might come back around at the end of the year, whether it needs to be ironed out again or a similar theme shows up.”

Family

Have you been waiting for the right time to grow your family? Your Sagittarius horoscope 2023 says the new year is *the* year to download one of those ovulation tracking apps and get serious.

“If you are thinking about children, this could be a really good year for talking about it, or even, well, you know,” Joon laughs.

Of course, there are other ways to help your partner and family flourish without adding more members. Your Sagittarius horoscope for 2023 just invites you to envision what you want your family to be, and to work towards that goal.

“For Sagittarius, one of the big themes in 2023 is love, romance, and children, so something about home and family life seems to be stabilizing or calling them into achieving their dream. Put into practice a plan or strategy to achieve the vision you have for your home and family life.”

Career

The new year should bring new life and good energy to your creative projects and hobbies, Joon predicts. On the work front, 2023 will be the perfect year to infuse some of those good vibes into your daily tasks.

“From the midyear onwards it could be a good year for work, particularly working from home and building a routine that feels balanced between work and home,” says Joon.

So Sagittarius, what do you hope will take shape for you in 2023? Whatever unfolds, you have the power to make this your best year yet.

Source interviewed:

Noush Joon, astrologer for Girl and Her Moon