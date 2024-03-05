If you get your nails done often, you have a go-to color. Maybe you’re a Funny Bunny devotee, a Cherry Mocha stan, or a Ferrari Red girl through and through. But if you can be swayed, March is obviously the best month to try green nails. These St. Patrick’s Day nail designs will have you at least considering abandoning your favorite neutral shade for something more festive. (Bonus points: even if you forget to wear something green, no one can pinch you if you have a St. Patty’s Day manicure).
When you’re looking around online for St. Patrick’s Day nail designs, there are a lot of directions you could go. You could search for leprechaun, shamrock, or pot of gold nail art, or look for designs that include rainbows and even Lucky Charms, because why not? If you want something subtler, stick to a green shade you really love, or opt for spring designs in a lighter green hue that’ll feel fitting all month long. The holidays are also a fun time to try out nail trends you haven’t yet, so if you haven’t gotten on board with velvet nails or chrome powder, why not add some shine to your green mani this month? It can’t hurt.
Even if you opt out of bright green nails for March, perhaps you can try again come December.