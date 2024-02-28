March 17 is quickly approaching, and with it, all the fun St. Patrick’s Day events where you live. Maybe it’s a local parade on that Sunday morning, a pub crawl in the evening, or a party at your neighbors’, but chances are you’ll need to find the right St. Patrick’s Day outfits for yourself, your partner, and the kids. With a few simple additions to your wardrobe, you’ll be the cutest family in attendance.

Because St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Sunday this year, your kids may or may not have a party for it at school, which means you’re going to be in charge of making the holiday magic this year. Whether that means your family stays in crafting leprechaun traps, making green pancakes for breakfast, or strolling down to your city’s St. Patty’s Day parade, you’re sure to have a wonderful time. And because St. Patrick’s Day is a little bit about mischief, you’ll all need something green to wear to keep the pinchers at bay.

You could don a bright green jumpsuit or dress, or throw on a fun headband and call it good. In any case, be sure to snap some selfies with the fam and show off your St. Patty’s Day looks.

1 This festive graphic sweater Lucky Graphic Sweater Target $32.99 see on target How adorable is this graphic sweater? March is still pretty cool for the most part, so this is a great, festive look. And it’s cute enough to wear after St. Patty’s Day is over.

2 This re-wearable linen dress Sophia Linen Short Dress Boden $170 see on boden Raise your hand if you hate spending money on themed clothing you can only wear once a year and then have to store the other 364 days (*raises both hands*). A kelly green linen dress might feel more like it’s worth your money. You can dress it up with fun St. Patty’s Day accessories on the 17th, and then wear it again and again all through the spring and summer.

3 A pretty green top Mock Turtleneck Crop Top H&M $13.99 see on H&M Same thought process, different clothing item: this pretty, pale green top from H&M is perfect for the corporate girlies to wear to work long after March 17. Also, the price is right.

4 A kelly green maternity tank dress MAMA Ribbed Sleeveless Dress H&M $24.99 see on H&M You may not be toasting with beers this year, but you can still look amazing while you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. This midi dress is the perfect base layer to dress up or down, and it’s the perfect breathable, stretchy cotton blend.

5 A cooler version of the novelty T-shirt St. Patrick's Day Graphic T-Shirt for Men Old Navy $9.49 $14.99 see on old navy Yes, your man could wear a T-shirt that looks like a leprechaun costume, or you could buy him a slightly cooler take on the holiday novelty tee. This one from Old Navy is perfect for clinking Guinness glasses with his friends.

6 The cutest shamrock headband Beaded St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Headband Mom Queen Boutique $24.99 see on mom queen boutique If you’re covered on the outfit front but just need something festive to top it all off, a sparkly headband will definitely do the trick. This one comes in white or green, depending on your preference.

7 The most perfect maternity jumpsuit Green Sleeveless Cropped Maternity Jumpsuit Pinkblush $76 see on pinkblush The wide leg silhouette, the little bow ties on the shoulders, the tiny ruffle detail — this jumpsuit is so adorable and looks extremely comfy. Pair it with sandals and sunnies for outdoor events in honor of March 17, or throw on some cute sneakers and a crossbody bag to head to a party.

8 These subtle rainbow earrings Luck Of Hearts Earrings Baublebar $24 see on baublebar Let’s say you have all your green touches sorted, but you want that extra little pop. These gold heart earrings, with a rainbow “lucky” engraved on them, feel festive without being over-the-top. You can definitely rewear them year after year thanks to the classic design.

9 A lucky sweatshirt, literally Lucky Sweatshirt Etsy $19.99 $33.32 see on etsy If you’re looking for casual and comfy, but still on theme, this sweatshirt should have you covered. It comes in tons of colors, and the seller offers toddler, youth, and adult sizes from small to 3X. You can also choose between a crew neck or a hoodie, so the options abound.

10 Dark green sunnies After Hours 51mm Square Sunglasses Quay Australia $65 see on nordstrom Don’t squint into the sun while you watch the St. Patty’s Day parade roll by — not when these super cute emerald green sunglasses exist. They’ll look extra cute for the holiday, and add a subtle pop of color to all your pool and beach days this summer.

11 Green cords BDG Bella Baggy Patch Pocket Jean Urban Outfitters $89 see on urban outfitters These pants are so freakin’ cute, and would make the perfect addition to your spring wardrobe anyway. As for your St. Patrick’s Day outfit, well, green pants are the perfect base.

12 A vibrant midi skirt Women's Tie Waist Midi Skirt Target $25 see on target This bright green midi skirt is a sweet option for St. Patrick’s Day, and you can pair it with a tank, a graphic tee, or even a sweater. Plus it can be worn all spring and summer long with that bright shade.

13 Another green maternity dress Maternity High Neck Rib-Knit Midi Dress Old Navy $21.99 $34.99 see on old navy This green maternity dress looks so comfy, and is perfect no matter how far along you are in your pregnancy. Plus you can wear it long after St. Patrick’s Day is over.

14 One for the hat dads Shamrock Hat Kiel James Patrick $42 see on kiel james patrick If you’re married to a wears-a-ball-cap-all-weekend kind of guy, then here’s the perfect accessory for him. It would also look super cute to wear to any outdoor St. Patty’s Day events this month.

15 Checkered socks Green & Yellow Checker Socks Sock Fly $5.99 $9.99 see on sock fly If you or your partner love a statement sock moment, these yellow and green checkered ones scream St. Patrick’s Day without being covered in literal shamrocks. Just be prepared to pull your pant leg up if someone reaches to pinch you.

16 A cute little clutch Jaylani Puff Green Clutch Bag Oliver Bonas $26.50 $67 see on oliver bonas This bag is 60% off right now and super affordable, if you’re in the market for a bright green accessory to finish off your St. Patrick’s Day outfit. It’s just big enough to fit your essentials, and you can carry it as a clutch or a crossbody bag.

17 An elevated St. Patty’s Day shirt for him Rib-Knit Polo Sweater Old Navy $24 $44.99 see on old navy Need your boo to look a little nicer than a T-shirt can handle? This very cool polo sweater is super cool and a little different while still being comfortable.

So, which outfit is the one for you? Personally, I think a stretchy dress and sneakers sound pretty nice for 2024’s celebrations.