These St. Patrick’s Day Nail Art Ideas Will Have You Feeling Lucky

'Tis the season for green beer, green rivers, green wardrobes, green grass, green... well, all green everything. St. Patrick's Day is coming, and finding ways to flaunt the color green is necessary, even if it's only for one day. One way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? Going all-out with your nails. It's only natural you'd want to take the holiday to your claws, so you've got your green nails with you all day to keep the pinchers from making their move. These St. Patrick's Day nail art ideas will keep you feeling festive all week long.

The best part about St. Patrick's Day — aside from the general jolly camaraderie of the holiday itself — is that there are so many different pieces of lore to celebrate and decorate your nails with. If you prefer a subtle manicure, try out neutral nails with gold accents. If you prefer a solid color theme, paint 'em all green and call it done. If you want to go all out? You've got options. Go for some cute nail designs featuring rainbows, shamrocks, glitter, pots of gold, top hats, and plenty of sayings — they all fit the bill perfectly for this holiday. Look no further, lassies. Here are 17 St. Patrick's Day nail art ideas that won't let you down.

1 Classy Pearls This elegant green French mani is extra festive with pearl encasing, but isn’t so St. Patrick’s Day-themed you couldn’t wear it around the calendar.

2 Earthy Tips These gradient nails of mossy green tips are perfect for when you want to keep your St. Patrick’s Day nail art minimal, but on point.

3 Glitter Everywhere Glitter and shamrocks let everyone know you’re serious about St. Paddy’s Day.

4 Gold And Green Galore Break out every shade of glimmery green and gold you own for nails that look like pot of treasure at the end of a rainbow.

5 Adorn The Tips St. Patrick’s Day-ify your regular white French tips with some sparkling gold and green clovers painted on the edges.

6 Decadent Jewels Channel your inner saint with some seriously ornate bejeweling for St. Paddy’s like this gorgeous set created by @reeseebad.

7 Wavy Lines The wavy lines nail trend isn’t going anywhere, so why not make it part of your March mani?

8 Clear Edges Greens, gold sparkles, and sass — you name it, these nails have got it.

9 Abstract Art A dab of green and gold is all you need for simple St. Patrick’s Day nail art. On abstract nails, any random lines or dashes will do.

10 Heart Shamrocks No shamrock decals? No problem. Simply place four hearts together, pointed ends inward, to DIY it like this artist.

11 Irish Flag If you want to boast some Irish pride for St. Patrick’s Day, what better way to display it than with the colors of the flag on your nails?

12 Lucky Nails From the use of a green glitter color called A Wee Bit Irish to the “lucky” pinky nail detail, this set is as St. Patrick’s-worthy as you can get.

13 Camo Shimmer Not specifically for St. Paddy’s Day, these camo and gold nails have all the right colors to be part of your celebration. After the holiday, they turn into a trendy manicure that works for any time of year.

14 Four-Leaf Clovers If patience is on your side, you might be able to sit still long enough to perfect each one of these four-leaf clovers. But if you’re not one of the DIY-inclined, you might go to a salon for this one.

15 Matte Meets Metallic Mix up your textures with a St. Patrick’s Day look that meshes a metallic gold with a velvety matte green.

16 Electric Green And Gold Foil As long as it’s a shade of green, you won’t get pinched. Branch out with your holiday hues and try a bright neon green adorned with metallic gold flakes.

17 Metallic Rainbow If you thought St. Patrick’s Day nail art meant green, orange, and gold only, think again. These multicolored nails with shamrock decals make a case for taking the rainbow path. And who knows? There could be a pot of gold waiting at the end.

There is no limit of options when it comes to your St. Paddy’s Day nail art, whether you go for a glam green, all-out with the sparkles, or add in clover decals. Any of these on-theme ideas will have you feeling ready to celebrate the holiday in style.