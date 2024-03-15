11 St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Ideas To Make You Feel Irish Inside

Wear green, talk about leprechauns, grab a box of Lucky Charms — if you do one or all three of these things, you’re pretty much set on celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with your family. But if you want to go a little bigger and have some fun, preparing a bunch of recipes for St. Patrick’s Day dinner is an easy option.
OK, easy is the word I’m using and that totally depends on how you feel about cooking. But these recipes here include everything from easy Shepherd’s pie to heartier Irish-inspired stews that take all day to cook. There are also plenty of St. Patrick’s Day-inspired desserts, and you can really make a fun menu with any or all of these options. And if you’re worried about how much your kids will eat, the nice thing about most Irish recipes is that they have pretty simple ingredients. Potatoes, carrots, beef — what’s not to love?
No matter what, these St. Patrick’s Day dinner ideas will inspire you to make March 17 a little special for your family. Cook up something fun, talk about St. Patrick’s Day, and maybe make a leprechaun trap to finally capture that little guy. Don’t forget the green!
Whether your St. Patrick’s Day dinner is just a bowl of Lucky Charms or one of these dishes, it’s sure to be a cheers-worthy good time.