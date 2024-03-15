11 St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Ideas To Make You Feel Irish Inside

Wear green, talk about leprechauns, grab a box of Lucky Charms — if you do one or all three of these things, you’re pretty much set on celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with your family. But if you want to go a little bigger and have some fun, preparing a bunch of recipes for St. Patrick’s Day dinner is an easy option.

OK, easy is the word I’m using and that totally depends on how you feel about cooking. But these recipes here include everything from easy Shepherd’s pie to heartier Irish-inspired stews that take all day to cook. There are also plenty of St. Patrick’s Day-inspired desserts, and you can really make a fun menu with any or all of these options. And if you’re worried about how much your kids will eat, the nice thing about most Irish recipes is that they have pretty simple ingredients. Potatoes, carrots, beef — what’s not to love?

No matter what, these St. Patrick’s Day dinner ideas will inspire you to make March 17 a little special for your family. Cook up something fun, talk about St. Patrick’s Day, and maybe make a leprechaun trap to finally capture that little guy. Don’t forget the green!

1 Irishman’s Beef Brisket Burrito Half-Baked Harvest I know, I know. But this recipe from Half-Baked Harvest is a fun twist on all of the corned beef brisket recipes out there. Soaked in Guinness, this brisket is then loaded into a wrap with plenty of cabbage and Irish cheddar for a really fun, unique St. Patrick’s Day dinner.

2 Instant Pot Corned Beef & Cabbage Damn Delicious It truly can’t get much easier than this recipe for Instant Pot corned beef and cabbage from Damn Delicious. This is a St. Patrick’s Day classic, and this recipe is truly a one-pot special for easy clean-up.

3 Shepherd’s Pie Mel's Kitchen Cafe There are few things cozier than a big baking dish full of shepherd’s pie. This one from Mel’s Kitchen Cafe is pretty classic, and follows the traditional recipe. It’s a major crowd-pleaser.

4 Irish Pork Stew FoodieCrush A big hearty stew after a weekend of drinking? Oh, yes please. This Irish pork stew from FoodieCrush features Irish stout mixed in with the raw pork bones and cooked pork for a perfect, thick broth for the carrots and potatoes to cook in. Drool.

5 Potato Casserole Budget Bytes Potatoes and Ireland go together like... well. Like potatoes and Ireland. So try whipping up this deliciously cheesy potato casserole as a super easy and well-loved dinner. You could make it a side for a bigger dish, or just enjoy the cozy fun of eating a big bowl of potatoes on St. Patrick’s Day.

6 Irish Chocolate Cupcakes Averie Cooks You’re clearly going to need dessert for your St. Patrick’s Day dinner and I highly recommend these Irish chocolate cupcakes from Averie Cooks. They are decadent and moist, and just loaded with flavor. Plus they’re pretty.

7 Irish Soda Bread Cookies & Cups Another classic Irish recipe is Irish soda bread. It’s super easy, crumbly and delicious, and has just a touch of sweetness thanks to the raisins. This recipe from Cookies & Cups breaks it all down beautifully, and it’s a great side to any of the classic stews and heartier meals.

8 Irish Boxty Potato Pancake A Spicy Perspective Boxty is a traditional Irish potato pancake and this recipe from A Spicy Perspective really turns that into a full-on meal with an Irish whisky gravy and plenty of mushrooms. This is a stick-to-your-ribs kind of dinner, and the whole family will love it.

9 Guinness Braised Beef Stew A Pretty Life in the Suburbs Want more comfort food options? This Guinness-braised beef stew is unreal from A Pretty Life in the Suburbs, and is literally melt-in-your-mouth good. Carrots are cooked in the dish, but serve it with a nice big heap of mashed potatoes for the best kind of comfort meal.

10 Irish Soda Bread Scones A Cozy Kitchen OK, yes, it’s another Irish soda bread recipe, but this one from A Cozy Kitchen turns that classic into Irish soda bread scones with whiskey butter. Oh yes, please. These are a great little addition to the St. Patrick’s Day dinner feast you’re planning.

11 Irish Cream Cheesecake with Whiskey Caramel A Classic Twist One more dessert idea for St. Patrick’s Day dinner: this incredible Irish cream cheesecake with whiskey caramel from A Classic Twist. Just look at it! It takes all the flavors of St. Patty’s Day and whips them into a gorgeous, creamy cheesecake.

Whether your St. Patrick’s Day dinner is just a bowl of Lucky Charms or one of these dishes, it’s sure to be a cheers-worthy good time.