30 Classic St. Patrick’s Day Sayings You'll Be Repeating All Day

For some holidays, you know just what to say. You might wish people a Merry Christmas or Happy Easter. And sometimes, even just a simple Happy Holidays will suffice. But what do you say to people on St. Patrick’s Day? Like, “Go green or go home?” Even though they say that everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, you don’t want to insult anyone and say something that could be construed as insensitive. When words fail, these St. Patrick’s Day sayings will give you the luck o’ the Irish.

Classic St. Patrick’s Day Sayings

“Top o’ the mornin’ to ya!”

“Happy St. Patrick’s Day!”

“Let’s toast to a life filled with good fortune and good company.”

“Let’s have a whale of a time!”

Funny St. Patrick’s Day Sayings

Let the shenanigans begin!

“It’s no use boiling your cabbage twice.”

“Irish you a happy St. Patrick’s Day.”

“The leprechauns made me do it.”

“Eat, drink, and be Irish.”

“God is good, but never dance in a small boat.”

“A drink precedes a story.”

“Here’s to the health of your enemies’ enemies.”

St. Patrick’s Day Blessings

“May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind always be at your back.”

“The grace of God on you.”

"May you have all the happiness and luck that life can hold—and at the end of your rainbows ay you find a pot of gold."

“A good friend is like a four-leaf clover — hard to find, lucky to have.”

“May the luck of the Irish enfold you.”

“May your neighbors respect you, troubles neglect you, the angels protect you, and heaven accept you.”

“May every petal on the shamrock bring you joy and good luck.”

“May you live as long as you want and never want as long as you live.”

“May your troubles be less, your blessings be more, and nothing but happiness come through your door.”

“May your pockets be heavy and your heart be light. May good luck pursue you each day and night.”

Romantic St. Patrick’s Day Sayings

“You’re my lucky charm.”

“You’re the cutest clover in the patch.”

“When I count my blessings, I count you twice.”

“Lucky me, lucky you, lucky together.”

“Charmed to know you!”

“Green looks good on you.”

“You’re as rare and as lucky as a four leaf clover.”

“I don’t need luck — I have you.”

St. Patrick’s Day is all about celebrating not just the patron saint of Ireland, but family, good fortune, and close friends. So use these St. Patrick’s Day sayings on cards or conversations with friends and family, and you’ll never be at a loss for words (or witty expressions) ever again.