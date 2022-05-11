The title of mom doesn’t begin and end with a biological mother. Not by a long shot. But stepmoms have an extra tricky assignment. They’re asked to love another person’s children as their own, which is why these stepmom quotes and sayings for every occasion might hit hard. If you’re close to your stepmom or working toward that goal, you’ll appreciate how these stepmom quotes and sayings make you feel.

Modern families are complex organizations made up of all kinds of relationships and that’s the beauty of them. For the stepmothers who work so hard to be more than just a title, but an actual additional caretaker, support system, and sounding board for children, however, they really deserve to hear these quotes.

And if you can’t find the words to spell out your own feelings, steal a page from these wordsmiths who will tug on your heartstrings with their stirring thoughts on family, in all its forms for the perfect stepmom quotes.

Stepmother quotes to daughter

The daughter-and-stepmom relationship is a delicate one. When a girl needs a role model, she often turns to her mom, but another woman in the picture can make matters trickier. For those who can navigate the rocky seas of becoming a second mom to a young woman, however, the payoff can be greatly rewarded.

“Not flesh of my flesh, nor bone of my bone, but still miraculously my own. Never forget for a single minute, you didn’t grow under my heart but in it.” — Fleur Conkling Heyliger

“The only steps in this house are the stair steps, and the only half in this house is the half-and-half creamer.” — Al Hodson

“Families don’t have to match. You don’t have to look like someone else to love them.” —Leigh Anne Tuohy

“A child cannot have too many people who love them and want to help them succeed.” —Unknown

“Stepparenting is like working at a late-night convenience store all of the responsibility and none of the authority.” — Valerie J. Lewis Coleman

Stepmother quotes for Mother's Day

If celebrating your stepmom on Mother’s Day feels like an affront to your mom, there’s a Stepmother’s Day you can celebrate a week later. If not, go ahead and tell your stepmom how much you love her on Mother’s Day with these quotes.

"Who cares if another woman or man loves your child, plays with your child or builds a healthy relationship with your child? Either way, your child is benefiting.” — Jessica James

“Little souls find their way to you, whether they’re from your womb or someone else’s.” —Sheryl Crow

“However motherhood comes to you, it’s a miracle.” — Valeria Harper

“Step parents are not around to replace biological parents, rather to augment a child’s life experience.” — Azriel Johnson

“Being a parent wasn’t just about bearing a child. It was about bearing witness to its life.” — Jodi Picoult

“A stepmother’s role is sometimes difficult but it is always worthwhile.” — Ivana Davies

“Being a stepmom is not easy, but a sweet hug and kiss from the kids are all worth it.” — Unknown

“Biology is the least of what makes someone a mother.” — Oprah Winfrey

“It takes someone really brave to be a stepmom. Someone strong to raise a child not her own, but loved them with all her heart anyway.” — Unknown

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Stepmother quotes for birthday

Preparing some meaningful words for a stepmom on her birthday is a great idea and these quotes that describe how special her role is can help you say just the right thing.

“Home isn’t where you’re from, it’s where you find light when all grows dark.” — Pierce Brown

"A stepparent is so much more than just a parent: They made the choice to love when they didn’t have to.” — Unknown

“Behind many great children is a stepparent who stepped in, took responsibility and cared.” — Unknown

“You never treated me as a spare child, but as an extra blessing.” — Unknown

“That’s one of the things [Joe Biden and I] have in common. My children don’t call me stepmom, they call me Momala. We’re a very modern family. Their mom is a close friend of mine. … Joe and I have a similar feeling that really is how we approach leadership: family in every version that it comes.” — Kamala Harris

“There's no clear road map to being a stepmother.” — Laura Brimberry

Stepmother quotes for weddings

Weddings are loaded with emotions and you might be feeling extra reflective when planning for your nuptials. Don’t forget to thank your stepmom for helping you get to this place with these stepmother quotes.

“The bond that links your true family is not one of blood, but of respect and joy in each other’s life.” — Richard Bach

“Family isn’t defined only by last names or by blood; it’s defined by commitment and by love." — Dave Willis

“To us, family means putting your arms around each other and being there.” — Barbara Bush

“You don’t choose your family. They are God’s gift to you, as you are to them.” — Desmond Tutu

“You came not to replace my mother, but to add up to the love that I am receiving.” —Unknown

“Family isn’t something that’s supposed to be static, or set. It’s always evolving, turning into something else.” — Sarah Dessen

Stepmother quotes for Christmas

Christmas can present challenges for any family, but when the holiday is often spent dividing time between multiple families and households, you might feel extra stretched. Pause and consider how this makes your stepmom feel while considering these stepmother quotes.

“Anyone can be a mom, but it takes someone truly amazing to be a stepmom.” — Unknown

“Parenthood requires love, not DNA.” — Unknown

"To my stepmom, you've always been by my dad's side. Today, I want to honor you and let you know I'm right by your side." — Unknown

“Thank you for always 'stepping' up." — Unknown

“Some women are put on earth to give birth, while others are here to be mom.” —Unknown

“Blended families: woven together by choice. Strengthened together by love. Tested by everything, and each uniquely ours.” — Unknown

“When needs a fairy godmother when there are stepmoms?” — Unknown

“Loving your own kid is easy. Loving another woman’s children as your own is what makes stepmoms really special.” — Unknown

Evil stepmother quotes

Poor stepmoms, they get such a bad rep. Sure, in some cases, the stereotype might be built on the truth. Other scenarios, not so much. That said, these quotes make use of the evil stepmother trope whether you agree with it or not.

“Disney has been lying to little girls. Stepmothers are not scary, nannies are not magical, and dwarfs do not let you spend the night at their house without expecting something.” ― Xanthippe Voorhees

“Wicked stepmothers only exist in the minds of bitter ex-wives.” — Unknown

“Better a serpent than a stepmother!” — Euripides

“There was no convincing me that a stepmother could be anything but a wicked ogre, and I acted accordingly.” — John Garfield

“Because if I have a wicked stepmother and two evil stepsisters, aren't I supposed to get a prince?” — Melissa Kantor

“I can’t wait to be a stepmom when I grow up said no little girl ever.” — Unknown

“When you curse your stepmother, your mother will be the victim.” — Haitian Proverb

However you see it, taking on the role of stepmom is no easy task. So keep that in mind as you read through these stepmother quotes and sayings.