Since the ‘80s, kids have loved the iconic Strawberry Shortcake character. And with the recent cartoon reboot, current kiddos can fall in love with the sweet doll all over again. As the Strawberry Shortcake costumes for Halloween prove, this dessert-themed doll has lasting appeal for kids of all ages.

With Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City going strong on YouTube, the cute characters have found new fans among the younger generation, who will appreciate the more modernized animation styles. It’s also a fun nostalgia hit for parents who grew up with Strawberry-everything. For some kids of the ‘80s and ‘90s, no bedroom was complete without an assortment of Strawberry Shortcake scented dolls, printed bedsheets, and coloring books. The cute character, with her gigantic strawberry-printed hat and green and white striped stockings, is as iconic as ever now. So here are the best Strawberry Shortcake Halloween costumes for babies, toddlers, tweens, and adults.

1 Strawberry Shortcake Strawberry Shortcake Amazon Sizes 4T - 6T $11.99 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a more retro, old-school Strawberry Shortcake costume, then this ensemble looks like something straight out of the ‘80s cartoon. The giant hat, colorful striped shirt, and soft blue pants will instantly transform your toddler into this beloved and memorable character. Because there are so many cool Halloween costumes for kids out now, including Fortnite characters and plenty of sleek superheroes, there’s something very sweet about a toddler dressed up as your favorite old cartoon. Maybe go trick-or-treating with a group of kids dressed as The Care Bears and Rainbow Brite to complete the gentle retro vibe.

2 Deluxe Strawberry Shortcake Costume Deluxe Strawberry Shortcake Costume Amazon Size T $26.67 See On Amazon This adorable Strawberry Shortcake costume for toddlers includes the pink and red polka dot dress and those signature green and white striped stockings. Simply add in a bright pink wig and strawberry-shaped bag to complete the look. Some dressy shoes or glittery sneakers would work well, too. Amazon reviewers did suggest sizing up. One reviewer praised the costume’s versatility, saying “My daughter was adorable in it. The colors were bright and exciting. It was comfortable and made it through wearing it to 5 different events. She still has it and wears it for dress up.” With your toddler dressed as this instantly recognizable character, you and the family will enjoy the sweetest Halloween celebration ever.

3 Girl's Strawberry Shortcake Costume Girl's Strawberry Shortcake Costume Amazon Sizes 3T - 4T $17.91 See On Amazon On sale at Amazon for less than $20, this affordable Strawberry Shortcake costume for Halloween is all your kid needs to transform into the beloved doll. An officially licensed costume, it includes a headband with bow, white top with a strawberry detail, and long polka-dotted skirt. Even better, the signature green and white striped leggings are included, too. You’re welcome to add in a wig and shoes of your choice. An Amazon reviewer called the costume good for one night of wear, but did question the costume’s overall durability. Still, for a quick and inexpensive Halloween costume, it’s perfectly fine.

4 Strawberry Shortcake Tween Costume Strawberry Shortcake Tween Costume Amazon Size Children's L $23.74 See On Amazon This Strawberry Shortcake Halloween costume for tweens includes a white and pink dress, headband with adorable mini-hat, and the required green and white striped leggings. With a 4.1 out of 5 star rating on Amazon, this costume was called “exactly what we hoped for!” in one review. It’s an obvious homage to the character while still looking fashion-forward enough for the tween crowd. Hit up your favorite accessories store (or Etsy) for some jewelry and other accessories with a strawberry print to personalize the costume a little more. Finish off the look with some strawberry-red shoes (or even boots) and enjoy trick-or-treating.

5 Strawberry Baby Costume Strawberry Baby Costume Amazon 12 - 24 M $33.01 See On Amazon This tiny strawberry baby costume includes an adorable balloon hem red romper, striped tights, and hat that looks just like the top of a strawberry. Even the littlest strawberries can get in on the fun this Halloween. Although there are tons of adorable baby and toddler costumes for Halloween, this sweet and simple costume is especially cute. Plus, you’ll have the perfect outfit for fall activities, whether you’re visiting a pumpkin patch, going for a hay ride, or (obviously) anything related to Halloween and trick-or-treating. Free up some space on your phone for all the photos of your kid in this perfect little strawberry costume.

6 Cherry Jam Toddler Costume Cherry Jam Toddler Costume Amazon 1 - 2Y $18.66 See On Amazon If you are thinking about a Strawberry Shortcake group costume, then have someone dress as Strawberry’s best friend, the singer Cherry Jam. This super-pink dress features an attached belt with a bold flower detail. Also included with the costume are purply striped leggings and a pink headband with another cute flower. Add in some cute shoes (preferably purple) and your kid is ready to go. While dressed as Strawberry Shortcake and Cherry Jam, your kids will be the sweetest duo ever on Halloween. Feel free to post plenty of pics on social media, because fans of the #strawberryshortcake tag will love it.

7 Strawberry Shortcake Costume Strawberry Shortcake Costume Etsy Sizes 0M - 12 US kids $55 See On Etsy There’s something extra-sweet about a handmade Strawberry Shortcake costume for Halloween. Created by Etsy seller 5littleelephants, the 100% cotton dress and hat. Plus it can be made in a whole range of sizes, including newborn, toddler, and child ranges. Best of all, the little details, from the strawberry and diamond designs on the top to the cute polka-dot hat, are so spot-on and special. Please note that the dress is handmade, so it will need a little more time to ship than a ready-made costume, and rush order may be necessary in order to receive it by a certain date.

8 Strawberry Shortcake Costume Dress With Mask Set Strawberry Shortcake Costume Dress With Mask Set Walmart 2 - 4 $14.99 See On Walmart Wear the Strawberry Shortcake costume dress with mask to help your kid look exactly like their favorite cartoon. The mask features Strawberry’s floppy pink and green hat, red hair, and a cartoony expression. Meanwhile, her dress includes the strawberry and green diamond motif that appears on so many of her outfits, as well as a polka-dot pink skirt with another strawberry detail for good measure. At less than $15, it’s one of the more affordable Strawberry Shortcake Halloween costumes for kids out there, and it’s still an incredibly cute and unique look. Simply add in some green and white striped leggings or knee socks to totally complete Strawberry’s signature style.

No matter how you know the character, Strawberry Shortcake Halloween costumes are a fun and adorable choice.