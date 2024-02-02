Mattel Is Celebrating Super Bowl LVIII With New Chiefs & 49ers Barbies

This year’s Super Bowl is going to hit different. Not just because of the Taylor Swift of it all, although it would be difficult to discount the effect she has had on football in general this past season. There’s another cultural icon who has been connected to Super Bowl LVIII that you might not have expected — Barbie. Not the very fine movie by Greta Gerwig, but the doll. Mattel is launching Super Bowl Barbies who will be dressed as superfans for either the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers, and they’re just as cute as you’re probably picturing.

Mattel is giving customers the opportunity to pre-order one of two new limited edition Barbies from the Signature Collection. There’s Barbie NFL Super Bowl Champion Doll San Francisco 49ers, wearing an ensemble, which includes the Champs’ jersey, worn with denim capri pants and sneakers. To prove she’s a real superfan, this San Francisco 49ers Barbie is waving the team’s foam finger, and wears an official Super Bowl LVIII cap. She also has her hair done in braided pigtails for the full casual look.

The NFL Super Bowl Champion Doll representing the superfans of the Kansas City Chiefs is dressed similarly but with the Kansas City Chiefs jersey instead. The two teams have similar colors, which could get confusing, and both Barbies went for a braided pigtail. So choose wisely when you’re shopping because you would hate to get the wrong collectible Barbie.

These Barbies are available for pre-order on Mattel’s website now, and there’s an interesting catch when it comes to these made-to-order Barbies. If you order a Super Bowl Barbie for the losing team, your money will be refunded and your order won’t be filled out. Only Super Bowl Barbies wearing the winning team jerseys will be shipped out, and you can either order your team before or after the Super Bowl until Feb. 25. Mattel expects a delivery date for these made-to-order Super Bowl Barbies, which retail for $30, sometime this summer.

While we suspect there will be some “dads, Brads, and Chads” who will lament that Super Bowl Barbies are a harbinger of doom from Swifties who have suddenly taken an interest in football, they would be wrong. Last year, Mattel asked fans to do something similar with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, voting on their favorite team by pre-ordering the Barbie of their choice. There were more orders for the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Kansas City Chiefs won out in the end.

We wonder which one it will be this year?