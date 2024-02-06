12 Super Bowl Recipes To Try If You’re Rooting For The Chiefs

Super Bowl LVIII is almost here and that means it’s time to get your Super Bowl snacks ready. Whether you’re a fan of dips or just want to prep in advance, there are plenty of snacks to choose from, and if you’re rooting for the Chiefs, well — you know what to do. The list of Super Bowl recipes for Chiefs fans is endless, but there are some specific Kansas City faves you should definitely add to your food table (and maybe a few that pay homage to Patrick Mahomes and his teammates).
Truly, if you’re a Chiefs fan eating Super Bowl snacks, every dip and every bite is the right recipe for a Chiefs fan. But if you want to bring Arrowhead Stadium into your home and get the Chiefs spirit going strong, these are the Super Bowl recipes to try. Kansas City is known for quite a few food specialities (hello, Kansas City barbecue), and some of the biggest names on the Chiefs roster have been pretty vocal about their favorite snacks and meals. (Patrick Mahomes, I agree the “purple bag” of Doritos is the best.) So with all that in mind, putting together a Chiefs-themed Super Bowl snack list is pretty easy. Pick a few favorites here, get your Chiefs jersey, and root your boys on as they battle the San Francisco 49ers this Super Bowl LVIII.
Will all of your Kansas City Chiefs-themed food help them bring home the Lombardi trophy? No matter what, at least you’ll be supporting your team with the best Super Bowl snacks.