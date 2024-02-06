Rooting for the San Francisco 49ers this Super Bowl LVIII? Well, you should plan for more than just wearing your Kittle jersey. Whether you’re hosting a bunch of friends or just making your own small Super Bowl spread, you should try some Super Bowl recipes for 49ers fans to give you all the good Brock Purdy-themed vibes.
OK, so it’s more like San Francisco-themed vibes. This list of 49ers Super Bowl recipes includes everything from seafood and sourdough to some of your favorite 49ers players’ favorite foods (George Kittle really comes through with his answer). And not all of these are necessarily party foods either. Some of these recipes are really just dinners that you can either make in smaller batches to enjoy as heavy appetizers or that you can just make as is and host yourself a Super Bowl dinner instead of a snack party. No matter what though, there’s a lot of 49ers love and energy in these recipes, and if you’ve already got your red and gold out, you might as well whip up a couple. And don’t sleep on throwing in a few other Super Bowl dips, too. The more the merrier, just like those Kittle/Purdy touchdowns.
If you’re in San Francisco, ordering some of your favorite local takeout is a great way to support your city, but these 49ers Super Bowl recipes are sure to hit the spot, too.