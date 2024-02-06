Rooting for the San Francisco 49ers this Super Bowl LVIII? Well, you should plan for more than just wearing your Kittle jersey. Whether you’re hosting a bunch of friends or just making your own small Super Bowl spread, you should try some Super Bowl recipes for 49ers fans to give you all the good Brock Purdy-themed vibes.

OK, so it’s more like San Francisco-themed vibes. This list of 49ers Super Bowl recipes includes everything from seafood and sourdough to some of your favorite 49ers players’ favorite foods (George Kittle really comes through with his answer). And not all of these are necessarily party foods either. Some of these recipes are really just dinners that you can either make in smaller batches to enjoy as heavy appetizers or that you can just make as is and host yourself a Super Bowl dinner instead of a snack party. No matter what though, there’s a lot of 49ers love and energy in these recipes, and if you’ve already got your red and gold out, you might as well whip up a couple. And don’t sleep on throwing in a few other Super Bowl dips, too. The more the merrier, just like those Kittle/Purdy touchdowns.

1 Sourdough Focaccia All Things Bread/Yummly Sourdough is said to have been invented in San Francisco, so you obviously need some kind of ode to that at your Super Bowl table. While a big loaf of fresh sourdough is always a win, try making this sourdough focaccia instead. You can customize it a bit with the herbs and flavor, and it’s great for dips, soups, or spreads you may be offering.

2 Chicken Fried Steak Simple Comfort Food/Yummly In a fun little clip from 2022, several San Francisco 49ers players answered the question, “If you could only eat one thing for the rest of your life, what would it be?” Tight end George Kittle answered “chicken fried steak and gravy.” I mean, that’s a solid choice. Make your own stick-to-your-ribs chicken fried steak and gravy and see if it turns your Super Bowl party guests into fans like Kittle.

3 Cioppino Damn Delicious With Fisherman’s Wharf right there, it’s hard not to avoid seafood on a 49ers Super Bowl menu. This cioppino recipe from Damn Delicious makes seafood stew look easy, and oh my is it absolutely loaded with flavor. This is a big dish to make, but don’t be intimidated — the recipe is really pretty simple.

4 Ghirardelli Stuffed Brownie Sundaes Please just feast your eyes on this dessert. With Ghirardelli being a huge, iconic San Francisco brand, it’s a must that you bring the famous chocolate to your Super Bowl table. These Ghirardelli stuffed brownie sundaes are unreal, and you could even make a little brownie bar with extra toppings if you want people to customize their treat.

5 Steak Bites Platings and Pairings/Yummly In a San Francisco 49ers TikTok, players were asked to name their favorite food and running back Christian McCaffrey wasted no time in answering, “Steak.” While steak can take some time, these gorgeous little steak bites with garlic butter and mustard dipping sauces are perfect for a Super Bowl spread. They’ll take no time to whip up and are a nice little nod to #23.

6 Pierogi Nachos How To Eat/Yummly In the same TikTok video, fullback Kyle Juszczyk shared that pierogis are his favorite food. (We love a wife guy and a pierogi guy.) Jazz up those delectable little dumplings with this recipe for pierogi nachos. Literally nobody will be able to resist.

7 Asian Garlic Noodles Damn Delicious San Francisco has an incredible amount of Asian restaurants and food in the area, and garlic noodles are one of the city’s specialities. This recipe from Damn Delicious is super easy and will be a huge crowd pleaser at your Super Bowl party.

8 San Francisco 49ers Puppy Chow Three Olives Branch/Yummly Who doesn’t love a handful of puppy chow? This fun recipe turns the classic sweet snack into a spirit-filled one with the colors of the 49ers. This will look so great in a big bowl at your Super Bowl snack table (and will keep everyone crunching all night long).

9 Hot Crab Dip Perpetually Hungry Us/Yummly San Francisco’s seafood connection means a big bowl of hot crab dip at your Super Bowl gathering is a must. This recipe is extra creamy and just loaded with so much good flavor, you won’t be able to resist dipping all night. Maybe try some of that sourdough focaccia here.

10 Burrito Bowls Deliciously Sprinkled/Yummly Mission burritos — full of meat, rice, and more — are famous in San Francisco, but making a whole bunch of burritos is tough for a Super Bowl party. Instead, whip up these Instant Pot burrito bowls so everyone can serve themselves and customize their bowl to their liking.

11 San Francisco Chops Mel's Kitchen Cafe/Yummly Known as San Francisco pork chops, this dish can be made in the slow cooker and is an incredibly saucy, tender, and easy meal to have on your Super Bowl table. Serve it with rice or even just alongside some of the other items on this list.

12 Corn Nuggets 12Tomatoes/Yummly And no 49ers Super Bowl spread could be complete without a little gold nugget or two. Since gold isn’t exactly delicious to eat, these corn nuggets can stand in place of them. They’re the perfect bite-sized snack and are so crispy and delicious, you’ll want to eat the whole bowl.

If you’re in San Francisco, ordering some of your favorite local takeout is a great way to support your city, but these 49ers Super Bowl recipes are sure to hit the spot, too.