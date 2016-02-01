11 Tattoos For Moms Who Aren’t Afraid To Show Some Ink-Covered Skin

From the moment you become a mom, everything changes... obviously. So it makes sense that you might want to mark the moment with something pretty — and permanent. That’s why your skin is the perfect palette to showcase artwork that is meaningful to you, whether it’s your newborn baby’s footprints, a line from a poem, or a symbol that has some sort of significance to you. If you’re looking for ideas for tattoos for moms, you’ll soon find that there’s inspiration everywhere.
There are so many beautiful styles and subjects to choose from when dreaming up the perfect motherhood tattoo. Just make sure you’re waiting to get inked until it’s safe to do so — definitely after pregnancy and, to be safe, after you’re done nursing as well. You might be excited to get a tattoo as a way to celebrate your new parent status as soon as you give birth, but breastfeeding moms should abstain from getting tattoos while nursing as the jury’s still out on how safe it actually is for your baby.
Tattoos can be a beautiful reminder of the things we love, and, as moms, we have plenty of love to spare. So if you’re in need of a little inspiration, here are 11 tattoo ideas that would be perfect for any mom eager to get inked.
So, what’ll it be? Whatever style and subject matter you choose, you’re sure to love your new ink.