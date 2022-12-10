As the bull of the zodiac, you often get a bad rap, Taurus. So many think that you’re stubborn (which, ahem, you definitely are) but they also seem to skip over your sweet side, such as your hardworking, dedicated, and dependable nature. You’re also the sign that is happiest in a calm environment, surrounding by good friends and if there were ever a foodie among the astrological signs, it would be you, Bull. So if you’re wondering what your Taurus horoscope 2023 is, be prepared for some monumental shifts that start with the most important person — you.

But before we dive headfirst into 2023, let’s take a minute to talk about 2022. It was tough for you, wasn’t it, Taurus? The last couple of months of the year might have been particularly painful, from a lot of belt-tightening to feeling like your career has been on a perpetual pause. In a word, you’ve felt stuck in almost all areas of your life, but that’s about to change, Bull. In the New Year, you’re going to experience exponential change, but it can only happen if you believe — and love — yourself enough to make it work.

It's time to tap into your true potential, Taurus, and if your 2023 horoscope is any indication, you’re about to go on an amazing journey that will have tremendous blessings for years to come.

Love

Loving other people has never really been a problem for you, Taurus. After all, you’re ruled by Venus, and you’re known to be one of the more sensual signs of the zodiac. But puckering up to your partner and being mesmerized by your little munchkins is very different from loving yourself. “Loving another starts with self-love and being a good partner begins with being a stellar ally to yourself,” Stephanie Gailing, an astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Living by the Moon says. “Come mid-May when expansive Jupiter moves into your sign, where it will reside for a year, your own inner sense of worth and value should expand.” All of that self-worth will spill over into your love life as well, making you a better partner and parent.

But just when you think you’ve got a handle on your feelings, along comes the Venus retrograde to throw a kink into the lovefest. “Your planetary ruler Venus will be retrograde July 22 – September 3,” adds Gailing. “During this time, make some space to re-evaluate what you value in your relationship/s, seeing any shifts that you know will more truly benefit you.” And that might mean saying goodbye to someone who no longer serves a purpose in your life, Gahl Sasson, an astrologer and author of The Astrology of 2023; Traversing the Bridge says. “This is a year for prudence and mindfulness in all your significant relationships, because less is more,” he says. “This year is good to cut away from patterns, codependency, and addictive relationships.”

Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Finances

For a sign that loves money, (for the stability that it brings), it’s been challenging to have to be so frugal when it comes to your finances. That’s why you should devote some time in the New Year to review your financial house and see where it could use some housekeeping. “With Mercury in retrograde and in communication with Uranus in Taurus, the May-June window is a good time for a review of your personal resources,” Dr. MaeRuth McCantis, an astrologer tells Romper. “This is the time to take a look at the talents, abilities, gifts and skills that can contribute to greater financial prosperity as part of long-term planning.”

As painful as it’s been to penny pinch, it’s about to pay off according to your Taurus 2023 horoscope. “All of this re-strategizing will have its pay-off, notably beginning mid-January when the action planet moves forward again,” says Gailing. “Just take all that you learned and apply it to consciously plan the best ways to organize your finances and uplevel your income.” And remember all that inner work you’ve been doing to build your self-confidence? Well, that also will help you, since Jupiter moves into your sign in mid-May, signaling an additional expanse of your financial proficiency.

Family

Family has always been important to Taurus, and you’ll continue that parental pattern in 2023, too. And if there were ever a time for spring cleaning or home improvement projects, this would be it, according to McCantis. “Bringing more beauty and nature into your home is a springtime theme when Venus and Mars move into Cancer for a couple of weeks in early May,” says McCantis. “Having family social gatherings as Mercury in Taurus stations direct, brings closer relationships and lasting communication.”

And as you think about potential summer vacays, you might want to do something entirely outside the box, suggests Gailing. “Consider how you can do your summer plans differently this year,” she says. “Instead of your go-to family plans, see the summer as an opportunity to discover new ways that you can have experiences that feel even more enriching.” That might mean spending less on lavish vacations and doing something closer to home — and the heart.

Career

So many things are shifting for you, Taurus, but especially when it comes to your career. It’s all about stepping out from behind the curtain and coming into the light of who you really want to be. “In the next few years, you may be embarking upon some quite interesting shifts in your career,” Gailing confirms. “And while big transformation may be on the horizon, you may find yourself getting a taste of it from the end of March through mid-June, when Pluto has its initial short stay in the sign of Aquarius, and your 10th House of Career.” This momentous time will have you doing some deep soul searching and asking yourself if you are reaching your true potential and is fear getting in the way of getting to your goals. Once you have the answers to those questions, you might be surprised at where your career takes you.

“The full moon lunar eclipses in Scorpio the first week of May and another the last week of October offer a view of what is valued or not in your present career,” adds McCantis. “Maybe it’s time for a change, even though the Sun in Taurus wants to keep things as they are, but the opposing energy of Scorpio wants to go beyond the exterior.” It might be scary to step outside your comfort zone but trusting your inner voice will give you the guidance you need.

2023 is looking like it’s going to really be your year, Taurus, but it won’t come easily. You’ll need to invest in (and love) yourself enough to make all of these dreams become your reality. And it’s absolutely possible — if you just believe.