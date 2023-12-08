2023 was a tough one for you, Taurus. You saw relationships hit rough patches, your money might have been barely making it, and your creature comforts were somewhat compromised. But you remained hopeful because you knew that by keeping your feet firmly planted on the ground, you would regain that serenity you so desperately seek. Despite some bumpiness, you’re bound to see that patience finally pay off. That’s why Taurus’s 2024 horoscope encourages you to finish what you started — and all on your terms.

Your journey of self-discovery takes a front seat in 2024. It might not be a smooth ride at first, because despite your desire for solitude, you’re definitely family-first. That means you’d rather cuddle with your little cuties on the couch above anything else, even if that means sacrificing some much-needed alone time. But it’s not impossible, because there’s nothing that a Taurus can’t do, thanks to their ability to plow headfirst through any problem. You’ll need to fight your astrological urge to settle, though, because there is a richer life waiting for you.

The good news is that the stars aren’t going to let you stay stagnant for 2024. That means everything from family to finances are going to see an overhaul that is designed to help you become the person you’re meant to be.

Love

Last year saw a shift in your love life — with the focus set squarely on you. That’s not necessarily in your nature, because the ever-loyal Taurus tends to place more importance on their partner’s needs than their own. But if you thought that your journey of self-love stopped in 2023, think again. “In April, with expansive Jupiter meeting up with revolutionary Uranus in Taurus, you’ll find yourself able to declare what is essential to you and what you need to do to feel freer, and therefore happier,” explains Stephanie Gailing, an astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Living by the Moon. “As this could shift up a relationship, it’s important to communicate that you need more space and the ability to redefine your values.” Whether you’re partnered or single as a pringle, this astrological alignment can help you determine what you truly need in a partner — and what you don’t want.

So when will the lovefest begin? Plan to feel lucky in love again as soon as the clock strikes 12 on New Year’s Eve (well, almost). “The last year and a half was not easy for relationships —you had to let go, divorce, or separate from lovers or partners,” explains Gahl Sasson, an astrologer and author of The Astrology of 2024. “But now things are picking up, especially in the first part of the year.” Be open to all opportunities; maybe grab a coffee with that cute coworker you’ve had your eye on or have a fun flirtation while you’re on vacation. But don’t worry about having to rush things (after all, Taurus likes to take their time when it comes to romance), but the point is to be open to all possibilities, platonic or otherwise.

Family

Taurus, you love your littles so much — and that’s why 2024 might make you rethink how you define the idea of family. In fact, you’re going to find that the concept of family starts to take a new form (and meaning) starting around the April 8 Solar Eclipse, when new insight presents itself. You might not know what to do initially with this information, and that can be unsettling to the stability-structured Taurus. “Just stay true to what you feel is the best outcome for those involved, and orient your actions from there,” Gailing advises.

As a result, things might get challenging in 2024. “Be extra careful from the end of July to the middle of September since there could be some issues at home regarding family and real estate,” says Sasson. To make matters more complicated, the Mars retrograde in Leo (which resides in Taurus’ 4th House of Family) will have a backward slide lasting the rest of the year. While retrogrades are thought to make things chaotic, this one can bring about some good, especially as it relates to your relatives. “It’s a time in which you may gain more insight into what gets you frustrated at home, and new ways to shift things,” adds Gailing. “You may also access new strategies that allow you to better champion different members of your family.” Use the time to think about your tribe and assess who should truly have a seat at your table… and who shouldn’t.

Finances

You’ve never been one to penny pinch (your collection of candles and bevy of bath bombs prove that) but finessing your finances will become even more important in 2024. Now, no one is saying you need to be miserly with your money, but you should still be deliberate about how you spend your dollars. “In the first six months of the year, you are riding a wave of possibilities that only comes your way once in 12 years, so go for it!” says Sasson. Come June, you’ll be recognized for your talents, too, and that will only add to your financial wealth.

But all that abundance can prove to be absolutely enticing, thanks to Jupiter shimmying its way into Gemini and your 2nd House of Resources. “Jupiter is associated with excess, so as you focus on making more money, it’s important to also conserve it,” says Gailing. “Just as there may be more money coming in with Jupiter transiting the 2nd House, there may also be a proclivity for more money to go out.” So as you explore other opportunities to increase your income (like going official with your Etsy store, for example), be sure to stash some of that cash away in your bank account. The Mercury Retrograde during November 25-December 15 is an opportune time to gain some insight into your financial future.

Career

Taurus, it just might be time to stop working for others and invest in yourself instead. But before you give your two weeks’ notice, assess what aspects of work you love (and what feels soul-sucking). That way, you can ditch that dead-end job and pursue a passion that aligns with your true self. Says Gailing: “It’s a time for deep transformation and reinvention when it comes to career.” Don’t put a pause on your pondering, though, because this career kickoff is set to start on January 20, when Pluto gets ready to shift back into Aquarius where it will reside all year long (except from September 1-November 19). When Pluto plunks down into your 10th House of Career, it’s critical to use your achievement-oriented tendencies to your astrological advantage by imagining the career you truly crave — and having the guts to go for it.

Taurus, your 2024 horoscope promises lots of changes, which might feel unsettling to your bullish nature. But by being flexible and connected to yourself, the stars will align for you in ways that are truly out of this world.