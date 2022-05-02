All The Freebies Educators Can Get This Week For Teacher Appreciation Week

Mark your calendars: May 2 – 6, 2022 is Teacher Appreciation Week. A time for students and parents to share a big thank you to educators, it’s also prime time for those in the classroom to get some Teacher Appreciation Week 2022 freebies. From Amazon to Vineyard Vines, brands are stepping up to say, “we appreciate you, here, have a 10 percent off… or a free burger … or insert item here.” And don’t they deserve it? Of course they do.

Another great way to show teachers some appreciation? Share this list with them. You might think all teachers would be fully aware of these Teacher Appreciation Week freebies, but not so. As the wife of a teacher, I can say for certain that many of these were not on our radar. So passing on this long list won’t just give them a heads up this week’s Teacher Appreciation Week 2022 freebies, but will also clue educators in on deals that run all year long, like discounts on clothing, tech items, and even moving vans. Given how much teachers give of themselves to students, they deserve to know about freebies they can take advantage of all year round.

So go ahead and take note of this list, post it on social or share it with your PTO to let all of those incredible educators know that even big brands believe in the work they’re doing.

1 Zaxby’s Teachers and nurses take note: On May 3, the fast food restaurant is offering a 'Buy One, Get One' Boneless Wings Meal to you while supplies last.

2 Sonic Francis Dean/Corbis Historical/Getty Images Forget the brown bag lunch, teachers. At Sonic, you can enjoy a free cheeseburger through May 17 provided they enroll in Sonic Teachers’ Circle by May 2.

3 Potbelly Teachers, indulge in a free cookie (or regular size soda) at Potbelly restaurant chain May 1 through May 8 when you order any entree.

4 Marble Slab Creamery The small batch ice cream chain, Marble Slab Creamery, has a tasty deal for teachers May 2-6, a buy one, get one free small ice cream.

5 Great American Cookies Marble Slab Creamery’s sister company, Great American Cookies, is also showing teachers some love for Teacher Appreciation Week with a free Original Chocolate Chip Cookie with any purchase.

6 O’Charley’s Here’s a delicious deal: O’Charley’s will recognize teachers with a Teacher Appreciation Week freebie May 2-6 with an offer for a free dessert with entrée purchase.

7 Amazon shaunl/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images The online retailer has a pretty sweet offer for teachers: anyone with an edu email address can have six free months of an Amazon Student account. Additionally, the #FoundItOnAmazon page has up to 80 percent off teaching items.

8 Budget Rental Know a teacher making a move? Pass on this hot tip: when they use the promo code TEACH on Budget Rental, they’ll get 15% off on one-way moves any day of the week.

9 Barnes & Noble During Educator Appreciation Days, Barnes & Noble gives teachers 25% off the publisher’s list price.

10 Crayola Prakasit Khuansuwan / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images Crayola.com will offer all visitors to the site 20% off on all products from its Teacher Gift Ideas category page with code: EDUCATORS.

11 Michaels Buying craft supplies can add up. But teachers can get a break thanks to Michaels 15% off discount available to educators year-round.

12 J.Crew and J.Crew Factory Looking professional in front of a classroom can add up. J.Crew and J.Crew Factory want teachers to be able to look their best at an affordable rate so they offer a 15% off educator discount year-round.

13 Madewell In the same vein as J.Crew, Madewell says thanks to teachers with a 15% off educator discount year-round available at stores and online.

14 Reebok As so many teachers know, the educating doesn’t end in the classroom. Many teachers also moonlight as coaches and that’s why they need to know about Reebok’s “Hero Discount Program” gives teachers get 50% off.

15 Jo-Ann If a teacher needs a lot of fabric or craft supplies, they should visit Jo-Ann. Teachers save 15% on purchases.

16 Freddy’s Frozen Custard Awarding sweet treats shouldn’t be limited to just students. Teachers can get a free single-topping sundae at Freddy’s when they show a valid school ID May 2 - 6, 2022.

17 Apple Mike Kemp/In Pictures/Getty Images Apple offers education pricing to teachers with $200 discounts on laptops and accessories.

18 Hotels.com Teachers want to travel to and Hotels.com makes it a little easier for them with 10% bookings.

19 The Loft The Loft Loves Teachers program offers teacher 15% off in store purchases.

20 Staples Students aren’t the only ones who have to consider shopping for school supplies. Teachers do, too. Luckily, Staples’ Classroom Rewards Program gives teachers 5% back in rewards when they sign up.

21 Vineyard Vines Vineyard Vines offers teachers 15% off once they’ve verified their ID online.

22 L.L. Bean Teachers enjoy 10% off their orders at L.L. Bean with a valid ID.

23 Books A Million This book store offers teachers a BAM Educator card that allows them to get 20% off all in store purchases.

24 Adidas winhorse/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images Heroes — including medical professionals, first responders, nurses, military members, and teachers — get rewarded at Adidas with 30% online and in-store purchases and 20% online with a verified ID.

25 Zulily Teachers who shop Zulily can get a great deal on National Geographic Kids publications. Starting May 4 at 6 a.m. PST through May 9 at 5:59 a.m. PST, teachers will be able to collect paperback and hardcover kid-friendly books across multiple topics up to 35% off.

26 Boden Boden gives teachers 20% off plus free shipping on orders of $49 or more.

27 Dollar General One week isn’t enough to say thanks to teachers, at least according to Dollar General. The retailer is giving teachers 5% off for the entire month of May.

28 Applebee’s SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images More than 400 Applebee’s locations will give teachers and nurses a free appetizer with any entree purchase through May 15, according to USA Today. Note that this deal will be offered only at participating locations, so check with your area Applebee’s first.

Want more Teacher Appreciation Week freebies? Here’s a hot tip: ask. Some brands don’t promote their teacher deals, so never be afraid to flash your school ID and say “Do you happen to have any Teacher Appreciation Week freebies or deals?” You might be happily surprised to discover they do.