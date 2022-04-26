They educate. They inspire. They empower. Teachers do so much more than offer instruction on ABCs and 123s. In many ways, they are an extension of your own family, since many teachers offer loving and compassionate support to their students that extends far beyond the classroom. So if you’ve got a totally amazing teacher who gives your kiddo awesome instruction (and big hugs when they need it), there’s a whole week in which you can profess your appreciation to them. When is Teacher Appreciation Week 2022? You’ll need to mark it down on your calendar, because you don’t want to miss it.

When is Teacher Appreciation Week in 2022?

As the school year begins to come to a close, it can be hard to keep track of all of the end-of-year activities. But Teacher Appreciation Week is definitely one that you’ll want to keep a close eye on, since it falls right before Mother’s Day. Typically celebrated during the first full week of May, Teacher Appreciation Week 2022 starts on Monday, May 2 and runs through Friday, May 6.

What’s the history of Teacher Appreciation Week?

Teacher Appreciation Week didn’t originally start out as a week-long celebration of educators. In fact, it was only honored for one day. You see, back in 1953, former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt asked Congress to select a day that would honor educators (per the National Education Association). National Teacher Day, originally celebrated only on the Tuesday during the first full week in May, eventually evolved to incorporate all the other days of the workweek, too.

Here’s how you can celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week

Since Teacher Appreciation Week is an unofficial holiday of sorts, it’s up to parents to come up with ways to thank teachers for all that they do for their students. Your first stop: your school’s PTO, to see if they’ve organized any events for the week, such as a luncheon for all the educators or small gifts for each individual staff member. Additionally, if you have a teacher whom you’re grateful for, you might consider sending in some yummy treats, giving a gift card with a handwritten letter from your family, or even making a sweet little video of your child saying that they have the best teacher ever.

Teacher Appreciation Week 2022 is right around the corner, so give your teachers some extra credit and celebrate them for their tireless educational efforts. It just might get you to the head of the class.